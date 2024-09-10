Puppet Hamlet and FloridaRAMA Venture Among 2024/2025 Beyond the Stage Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



American Stage has announced its 2024/2025 Beyond the Stage season, a lineup of programming that focuses on immersive storytelling in bold, local settings.

“I think Beyond the Stage is one of the most interesting things happening in the theatre community here, actually,” says Associate Artistic Director, Anthony Gevais. “To my knowledge, there’s not really any other opportunities to see theatre like this, that’s out in the community in all these different locations and venues.”

This season, audiences can expect to revisit beloved classics with a twist, and discover new stories in immersive settings. The slate of programming will launch on October 24 with “Weird in St. Pete,” new play written by Producing Artistic Director Helen R. Murray. The play, to be performed at immersive art museum FloridaRAMA, introduces St. Pete’s strangest – and most famous – historical figures. Among them: Peter Demens, the mate of the infamous Tampa Bay Mystery Monkey, and world famous author, Jack Kerouac. Gervais will direct.

Also among the new programming: immersive holiday experience Tinseltown USA, a Summer Cabaret, and Puppy Hamlet – an one-day event that will see a company of improv actors and adoptable puppies combine forces to perform Shakespeare.

Of the returning shows is the popular Tales by Twilight, which saw audiences trek the Boyd Hill nature trail with a company of actors performing one of two selected plays. Also returning are the staged reading series Fresh Ink, and “Wonderful Life,” a one-person retelling of Frank Capra’s seminal holiday classic, which charmed in the 2021/2022 Season.

“I think there’s something for everyone, this season,” says Gervais. “ And if something interests you, come check it out, because you might find something new but exciting.”

Learn more about the full Beyond the Stage lineup at americanstage.org.

