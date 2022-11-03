Previews: THE ABBEY OF THE HOLY LONESOME at Lab Theater Project
Folklore, symbolism, superstition, magic, and the supernatural within a beautiful story of love, life, and loss.
You don't want to miss The Abbey of the Holy Lonesome closing weekend at Lab Theater Project on November 4-6. Directed by Katie Calahan, she describes it as a story straight off the pages of a Grimm's Fairy Tale set in the Ozarks.
Katie explained, "When I read the script for the first time, my reaction was 'WHOA.' The second act, with the knocks at the door, had my heart racing, but the gorgeous imagery running throughout had my mind racing. The magic was everywhere in a very familiar classic fairytale way and a completely unfamiliar way that empowered rather than punished. While every action has a consequence, it was about choices, not archaic ideals of femineity."
Actor Caroline Jett portrays Granny Binding.
"Granny Binding is a 'wise woman' of the Ozarks, very complex, with lots of secrets. This being the first production of The Abbey of the Holy Lonesome, Granny is completely my own, born out of the beautiful and powerful words of playwright Andra Laine Hunter. I had to explore the complexities of the character, as there are reasons she behaves the way she does."
Granny ultimately makes a life-changing decision.
When asked what the message of the show was and what they hoped the audience would take away from the performance, the women responded:
"Live your life and own your magic," exclaimed Katie. "The story is extraordinarily complex. I love the poetry and language and the exploration of folklore, symbolism, superstition, magic, and the supernatural. It is a beautiful story of the deals and bargains of love, life, and loss."
Caroline explained the theme was stated several times in the play.
"Don't ever make a deal you don't know the cost of and that we should carefully consider our actions and the consequences thereof."
Katie added, "I'd love them to have lively debates about whether Granny is a villain or victim, how 'slut' doesn't exist, and fighting one's fate. I think most people go home talking about all the spiders...."
The Abbey of the Holy Lonesome is at LAB Theater Project, 812 E Henderson, November 3, 4, and 5 at 8 pm and November 6 at 3 pm. Get information and purchase tickets at labtheaterproject.com/currentshows Patrons who are sensitive regarding spiders, please be aware there are several visual and auditory effects enhancing the presence of spiders throughout the performance.
From This Author - Deborah Bostock-Kelley
A twice-published author, multi-time award-winning playwright, magazine writer, theatre reviewer, and newspaper journalist with 30+ years in journalism and business copywriting, Deb was a 2019 Reci... (read more about this author)
November 3, 2022
You don't want to miss The Abbey of the Holy Lonesome closing weekend at Lab Theater Project on November 4-6. Directed by Katie Calahan, she describes it as a story straight off the pages of a Grimm's Fairy Tale set in the Ozarks.
Previews: RAISING TWELVE ON A NICKEL AND A PRAYER at Powerstories Theatre
October 18, 2022
Powerstories is partnering with Arts4All Florida, a nonprofit organization that promotes the accomplishments of artists with disabilities. Twelve works by these local artists will be featured online and on the lobby art wall during the musical.
Previews: HEAD OVER HEELS (HIGH SCHOOL EDITION) at Straz Center's Patel Conservatory
October 7, 2022
If you lived through the 80s, you have heard of the Go-Gos. Now a new generation of 13-18-year-olds at Patel Conservatory is discovering the pop-rock music. On stage from October 13-16 is the jukebox musical comedy Head Over Heels (High School Edition) featuring the iconic music of the Go-Gos.
Previews: AMERICAN IDIOT at American Stage
September 8, 2022
This frenetic-paced, intense, gritty show follows three disgruntled young men, Johnny, Tunny, and Will, stuck in suburbia, examining the vastly different paths they take and the people they cling to and abandon to find meaning in a post 9/11 world.
Previews: AVENUE Q at Straz Center
August 22, 2022
On stage from August 31 to September 25 is Avenue Q, an edgy Broadway musical with puppets. Now reading this, you may think it's a perfectly innocent story to introduce the kiddies to live theatre. You would be wrong, so very, very wrong.