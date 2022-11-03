Previews: THE ABBEY OF THE HOLY LONESOME at Lab Theater Project

You don't want to miss The Abbey of the Holy Lonesome closing weekend at Lab Theater Project on November 4-6. Directed by Katie Calahan, she describes it as a story straight off the pages of a Grimm's Fairy Tale set in the Ozarks.

Katie explained, "When I read the script for the first time, my reaction was 'WHOA.' The second act, with the knocks at the door, had my heart racing, but the gorgeous imagery running throughout had my mind racing. The magic was everywhere in a very familiar classic fairytale way and a completely unfamiliar way that empowered rather than punished. While every action has a consequence, it was about choices, not archaic ideals of femineity."

Actor Caroline Jett portrays Granny Binding.



"Granny Binding is a 'wise woman' of the Ozarks, very complex, with lots of secrets. This being the first production of The Abbey of the Holy Lonesome, Granny is completely my own, born out of the beautiful and powerful words of playwright Andra Laine Hunter. I had to explore the complexities of the character, as there are reasons she behaves the way she does."



Granny ultimately makes a life-changing decision.

When asked what the message of the show was and what they hoped the audience would take away from the performance, the women responded:

"Live your life and own your magic," exclaimed Katie. "The story is extraordinarily complex. I love the poetry and language and the exploration of folklore, symbolism, superstition, magic, and the supernatural. It is a beautiful story of the deals and bargains of love, life, and loss."

Caroline explained the theme was stated several times in the play.

"Don't ever make a deal you don't know the cost of and that we should carefully consider our actions and the consequences thereof."

Katie added, "I'd love them to have lively debates about whether Granny is a villain or victim, how 'slut' doesn't exist, and fighting one's fate. I think most people go home talking about all the spiders...."

The Abbey of the Holy Lonesome is at LAB Theater Project, 812 E Henderson, November 3, 4, and 5 at 8 pm and November 6 at 3 pm. Get information and purchase tickets at labtheaterproject.com/currentshows Patrons who are sensitive regarding spiders, please be aware there are several visual and auditory effects enhancing the presence of spiders throughout the performance.