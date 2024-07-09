Previews: SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at New Tampa Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On stage at New Tampa Performing Arts Center, the New Tampa Players invites you to immerse yourself in the laughter, love, and legacy of "Singin' in the Rain." From July 19 to 28, witness a production that celebrates the golden age of Hollywood, complete with snappy dialogue, unforgettable songs, and spectacular dance numbers. Adapted by Broadway icons Betty Comden and Adolph Green, the show recreates each iconic scene, music, and dance from the original screenplay.

Leading the cast are Olivia Carr as Kathy and Kyle Billington as Don Lockwood, whose real-life engagement adds a touch of authenticity to their onstage romance. Carr's approach to her character is deeply personal. "I enjoy finding multiple versions of the show and comparing and contrasting the different interpretations of the character," she shares, reflecting her commitment to bringing a genuine Kathy to life.

Billington, too, infuses his role with individuality. "From there, I can make the character my own," he explains, discussing his process of creating a Don Lockwood that is uniquely his.

Dance is a pivotal element of the show; both leads tackle it with determination and joy. Not a natural dancer, Carr has embraced the challenge of tap and partner dance, while Billington meticulously deconstructs complex tap routines, allowing the music to guide his movements. Their chemistry shines through in numbers like the exuberant 'Good Morning' scene, a testament to their real-life connection.

Vocally, Carr has been honed to excellence by her vocal coach, Katy Decker, since she was 12, ensuring a consistently strong performance. Billington's preparation is more laid-back, mixing vocal warm-ups with singing his favorite songs, a method that serves him well on stage.

The camaraderie among the cast is a highlight of the production. Carr enjoys the dynamic with her fiancé and friends, while Billington enjoys performing alongside Carr. "Being able to perform with my fiancé while doing her favorite type of dance, learning from her, and seeing her shine," Billington remarks, expressing his delight in sharing the stage with Carr.

The actors describe the musical as rhythmic, comedic, rainy, endearing, goofy, and fun—words that perfectly encapsulate the essence of this classic. Carr finds the 'Good Morning' scene exhilarating, while Billington loves the energy of 'Moses Supposes' and the iconic 'Good Morning' number.

Laughter permeates the rehearsals, and both actors have pre-show rituals that center them. Carr prays before each show, finding strength and solace, while Billington relies on the ensemble's support to bolster his confidence.

Carr hopes the audience leaves with a sense of joy and encouragement, while Billington wishes for them to appreciate the nostalgia and quality of the performance. "It's never too late to start following your dreams," Carr concludes, echoing the heartwarming message of the show.

Visit www.newtampaplayers.org for tickets and more information. Join New Tampa Players at New Tampa Performing Arts Center for "Singin' in the Rain," a production that promises to be a splash hit, leaving you singin' long after the final bow.

Comments