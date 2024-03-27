Previews: Next Generation Ballet's ON THE EDGE at Straz Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On March 30, the Straz Center will come alive with the vibrant energy of Next Generation Ballet's latest production, "On the Edge." Directed by NGB Artistic Director Philip Neal, this exhilarating performance promises to showcase its young dancers' raw talent and passion. It features a unique piece titled "On Your Feet," choreographed by the talented Broadway performer Alexia Colon, a Florida native who used to have her recitals at the Straz Center.

"Choreographing on the same stage that gave birth to my dreams is very exciting," Colon says.

Rehearsals at Next General Ballet

This is the first year anyone other than the original choreographer, Kelly King, has been allowed to choreograph the "On Your Feet" performance.

"Kelly King invited other choreographers she felt she could trust with her baby. I contacted Kelly to let her know I was in Florida again and interested in working with Patel. I've been teaching there on Mondays, and this fits perfectly. The timing has been really lovely. This is the time of the year I booked 'On Your Feet,' and bringing this show to the students is really full circle for me."

Colon is no stranger to the spotlight. Besides her Broadway debut performance on the tour of "On Your Feet," she was also on the West Coast tour of "Hamilton."

She's excited to give the dancers the same opportunity to discover the love of Latin and Salsa that her choreographers and associate director of "On Your Feet" mentors Andy Senor Jr, Sergio Turillo, and Maria Torres-O-Connor gave her.

"That was something that was culturally important to me," she says.

She brings a wealth of experience and a unique perspective to her dance choreography. "On Your Feet," a megamix blend of all of the songs, is expected to be a highlight of the evening, infusing traditional ballet with a modern twist.

Colon explains why she chose this particular piece. "This is the show's opener, so I wanted to have a party vibe and a little bit of all of the flavor of 'On Your Feet,' hit the audience with the concert vibe that happens."

Though Colon teaches Jazz and contemporary dance, she has a Latin, hip hop, and circus-style work background.

"I've dabbled in a lot of different dance and art movement forms, which I think has influenced my choreography and style, depending on the music I hear," she explains. "What was really exciting about working on 'On Your Feet' is it is all Latin and Salsa, and I'm Cuban and Puerto Rican-American. I grew up listening to Gloria Esteban with my abuela. Being on a Broadway stage doing salsa dancing was out of this world."



Approximately six months later, she landed a spot in "Hamilton."



"That was an amazing experience because it really sat in my Jazz and Hip Hop pocket regarding movement. Being a part of that show, learning the staging and nuances that went into the full artistic direction based off of choreography expanded my mind so much to see dance choreography as cinematic. Being able to create different scenes within a stage - being part of that show really opened my mind up to that," she says.

Working with a cast of 22 dancers, teen through millennial, Colon's vision for the Next Generation Ballet "On Your Feet" medley is a movement storyline with many choreography changes and using bodies as scene changes, directing the eye to where to go. Most of the piece is Jazz dancing with a little Latin flair.

"It's been fun to introduce Latin fusion style to the dancers and to work within the skillsets they have and really play with it," she says. "You tell the dancers to put a POW behind the kick. I'm challenging them to step out of what they know but let them find their own language. It's a little different than what they are used to."

The show is a testament to Colon and these young performers' dedication and commitment to pushing the boundaries of ballet.

When asked to describe the piece in the show, Colon says, "It's explosive and a welcoming to a party. I hope the audience talks about how fun and different it was for the kids. I hope this is fresh, exciting, and different than what they are used to seeing them perform."

"On The Edge" is March 30 at Straz Center. Learn more and get tickets at https://www.strazcenter.org/events/2324-season/patel/on-the-edge/