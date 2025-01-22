Previews: LETTERHEAD at The Studio At Carrollwood Cultural Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On stage for a limited run on January 25-27 at The Studio at Carrollwood Cultural Center is the stage reading of Sebastian Hagelstein's "Letterhead."

As a Tampa native, actor, and writer now based in New York, Hagelstein starred as the titular character in the Center's first-ever production in 2009, playing "Oliver!"

"Letterhead" is part of The Studio Project, which is now in its fifth year and allows playwrights, directors, and actors to have their work produced.

"It's special to return to the Center. I'm very grateful to Paul Berg and Chris Holcom for selecting the play and to the whole cast and crew for making it happen," says Hagelstein.

"Letterhead" follows the protagonist's adventures through a distorted alternate reality of military letter-writing, careless judicial trials, and a government-sponsored cult community.

"I was very struck by Artaud's writings about the ritualistic element of theater and wanted to write something that could be produced to feel like a ritual and also emphasize the rituals we use to build the world around us," Hagelstein explains.

"Letterhead" began as a one-act play designed to challenge a single actor to switch between multiple characters, embodying an intense mania. Although its initial performance was interrupted due to scheduling conflicts, Hagelstein revisited the script, drawing further inspiration from works like "Journey to the End of the Night" by Céline and "The Utopia of Rules" by David Graeber. These influences expanded the scope of his play to critique systems such as the justice system and monetary exchanges.

"Letterhead" features five actors in multiple roles. The ensemble, directed by Chris Holcom, includes Mackley Fogarty, Victoria Tribble, Jack Holloway, Shawn Paonessa, and Deb Kelley.

“I really enjoy how packed with ideas Sebastian's play is! We've got- an impostor letter-writing department, chaos in the judicial system, a secretive nature commune... It's such a fun ride," says Holloway.

Adds Fogarty, "This show is so comically absurd, and the characters in it are so self-serving and outlandish that this could be reality."

With characters that grow into exaggerated caricatures, "Letterhead" promises a trip through a ridiculous world over an ambiguous time span, culminating in what Hagelstein describes as a "bleak bow" to his characters' saga.

"Letterhead" explores the rituals and systems that govern our lives. It examines the rituals we perform, both personal and societal, and critiques the efficacy of the systems we rely on. Audiences can expect a surreal journey through various scenes that connect like fragments of a dream, blending humor, absurdity, and thought-provoking commentary.

Holcomb says, “This is the kind of theater I live for. I love to read it. I love to watch it, and I’m overjoyed to be a part of it. Don’t just consume art as a passive bystander. Let it move you and call you to action!”

"Letterhead" is at The Studio at Carrollwood Cultural Center on January 24-26. Tickets are $7 or free for members. Get tickets at www. https://carrollwoodcenter.org/events/theatre.

Comments