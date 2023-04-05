Previews: GIRLS IN THE BOAT at Powerstories Theatre

Coming to the stage at Powerstories Theatre is Alice Austen's play, Girls in the Boat, on April 20 through May 7.

Girls in the Boat was inspired by the true stories of the U.S. women's Olympic rowing team. A group of intelligent, fiery young women fights discrimination and prejudice to compete in the male-dominated sport of rowing, finding an unlikely ally in a taciturn men's coach. Together, they confront ridicule, overcome obstacles, and fight for gender equality. The protests make national news, ultimately resulting in the passage of Title IX, which prohibits discrimination based on sex in any educational program or activity receiving federal financial assistance in a sport. As the women's rowing team breaks barriers of race and gender, their newly minted U.S. women's rowing team becomes the most-winning sports team in American history.

Alice was quoted as saying that the characters in the play are all different, with different political views and reasons for rowing. "This is not a saccharine, girly play," she said. "It's a play about real people. Rowing is the ultimate team sport. It's about working together and pushing yourself to be your best."

The play is directed by Fran Powers, who was drawn to the story because it is "a story of courage and determination. These women were pioneers. They fought for what they believed in, and they changed the world for the better."

Stage managed by Brianna Brand, the play features Lynette Adames as Girl 5, Alli Bica as Girl 3, Pluto Boll as Coxwain, Samantha Bollinger as Girl 4, Bianca Borge as Girl 2, Leyla-Jade Curbelo as Bow, Iman Bijou as Girl 7, Kenneth Grace as Coach/Dad/Man, Kathryn Huettel as Girl 6, Tito Mercado as Journalist/Boy/Boy Rower, and Lindsey Reed as Stroke.

The cast has been excited to work under professional rowing coaches Kathy Fountain and Rosanna Gramuglia. They recently had a field trip to Tampa River Center, where they learned all erg workout techniques and experienced firsthand the proper procedures for transporting a boat to and from the water. The cast even had the opportunity to put their oars into the water and row on the Hillsborough River.

"This experience has been really vigorous," explained actor Kathyrn Huettel. "Now I realize how much actual physical work goes into rowing - and not just work - technique."

This performance is particularly poignant as it will be the last play on stage before Powerstories moves and developers raze the complex to put up high-rise apartment buildings.

"We would love for you to come and be part of our history at this location. This is such an important story of what women can do if they work together. We're thrilled to be performing Girls in the Boat," said Fran. "The play is a powerful story about women fighting for their place in the world who break down barriers. Powerstories is a place where people come to tell stories that matter. It's a perfect fit for our mission and current moving situation."

Girls in the Boat is a powerful and timely story that will resonate with audiences about courage, determination, and the power of women to make a difference.

Girls in the Boat sets sail from April 20 to May 7 at Powerstories. In addition to the play, Powerstories is in talks with a former Olympic women's rowing team member to discuss her experience with the audience. The date and time of the interview are to be determined. Tickets are available online at www.powerstories.com/girls-in-the-boat. Through Friday, April 7, Powerstories is asking for a name for the boat that will be on stage for a chance to win tickets to opening night. Submit your name here: https://forms.gle/pwRtybWEdshconBKA