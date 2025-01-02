Previews: BRINGING THE SMASH-HIT MUSICAL ROCK OF AGES TO THE STRAZ CENTER at MAD Theatre Of Tampa

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MAD Theatre of Tampa proudly presents Rock of Ages, the high-energy, feel-good musical that takes audiences on a rock-and-roll journey back to the 1980s. Opening January 16 and running through February 2, 2025, this electrifying production will light up the Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts.

Set in the iconic Sunset Strip of the 1980s, Rock of Ages tells the story of Drew, Sherrie, and a cast of unforgettable characters chasing their dreams to a soundtrack of rock’s greatest hits. Featuring songs by Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake, Pat Benatar, and more, this Tony-nominated musical is an outrageously fun celebration of big hair, big dreams, and even bigger music.

Performance Details:

• Dates: January 16 – February 2, 2025

• Venue: Shimberg Playhouse, Straz Center for the Performing Arts

• Tickets: On sale now at www.strazcenter.org or through the Straz Center Box Office.

A Must-See Production by MAD Theatre of Tampa

Directed by Jessica Berger Vitalo with music direction by Julia Ford, Rock of Ages showcases the incredible talent of local performers and MAD Theatre’s dedication to bringing bold, entertaining productions to the Tampa Bay area.

“This production is a true labor of love for everyone involved,” says Tony Gilkinson, MAD Theatre’s Artistic Director. “Whether you’re a lifelong fan of 80s rock or just looking for an unforgettable night at the theater, Rock of Ages will leave you singing, laughing, and cheering for more!”

Why You Shouldn’t Miss It:

• Iconic music that defined a generation.

• A hilarious and heartfelt story perfect for date nights, group outings, or anyone who loves live theater.

• A unique, up-close theater experience in the intimate Shimberg Playhouse.

Get Your Tickets Today!

Tickets are limited, and performances are expected to sell out quickly. Reserve your seats now at www.strazcenter.org or by contacting the Straz Center Box Office.

For more information about Rock of Ages and MAD Theatre of Tampa, visit www.madtheatre.com.

About MAD Theatre of Tampa

MAD Theatre of Tampa is a nonprofit community theater dedicated to creating extraordinary theatrical experiences, fostering local talent, and enriching the Tampa Bay arts scene. For over 20 years, MAD Theatre has been a cornerstone of creativity and entertainment in the region.

Media Inquiries: For interviews, press passes, or additional information, please contact us at info@madtheatre.com.

