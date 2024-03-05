Previews: BIPOC PLAY-READING SERIES: TIME'S TESTIMONY at Straz' TECO Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Coming to TECO Theatre on Saturday, March 10 at 5:30 pm is The Straz Center's annual BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of color) Play-Reading Series. The second play of 2024, TIME'S TESTIMONY, was written by Tampa-native playwright Elijah Seay.

Playwright Elijah Seay

Born in 2001, the USF alum's connection to the city has shaped his identity from day one. A therapeutic specialist at Metropolitan Ministries, passionate about performing and writing, with a degree in psychology, he combines creativity with a deep understanding of human behavior.

Seay started writing TIME'S TESTIMONY at age 12 and continued working on the play into adulthood.

"I was inspired by Tyler Perry as a writer, producer, and director. I knew that I wanted to do something like that with my life. The play was inspired by family stories I had been told growing up, especially the main character, inspired by my grandfather, who passed away before I met him. These were stories told to me by my grandmother," he says.

Fueled by support from family and friends and his faith, he took the true historical stories and his love of the TV show "Good Times" and brought them into a fictional setting.

The Straz website describes TIME'S TESTIMONY as "a play on words as it depicts the testimony of a man who goes through a trial of falling, manipulation, discovery, and redemption. It also touches on the irony of time changing a calloused heart. As a man navigates through the challenges of addiction and pride, his wife persists in her faith to see a change in him. Through great resistance and challenging encounters, this story takes its audience through the ups and downs of living in a household where things never seem right. Where faith is tested, outcomes may be unforeseen."

"I wanted to show someone who is at rock bottom but can make it back to the top," Seay explains. "It's a story that is heartwrenching, a difficult story to tell and to hear because it does include domestic abuse, drinking, and faithlessness. I wanted to show that we've been able to use our faith in God to guide us through the tough times.

Each of the main characters has an arc. The main character's heart softens, and the wife goes from being meek and timid to having a voice, the strength, and the courage to leave, but also being faithful enough to give him a second chance. Mental health is one of my passions, but I think it's a topic not talked about as much as it should be, especially in minority communities. I wanted to write a story to give people hope for their lives. I don't think there are enough redemption stories out there."

Play director and mentor, Straz's Fahnlohnee Reeves, previously a music teacher at Metropolitian Ministries, discovered Seay's talent through his "Writer's Nutritional Facts" tee shirt. She asked if he, indeed, was a writer and found out he was both a poet and playwright who had been sitting on his work. Seay shared his stories with Reeves, and the two began working on his play together.

Reeves says, "He's just so talented. Talk about God and Divine Intervention. Every note I gave him, he would take it and run with it. I thought he deserved someone to see his talent."

When the opportunity arose, Reeves said that she was grateful to be there.

The staged reading features the children from Metropolitian Ministries in Straz' TECO black box theatre.

"I want the play to fill the room," she says. "I love the play's message of hope and faith, that there's somebody there for you, God and the people around you. I want people to be talking about Elijah because he's beyond talented. I want people to talk with their higher being and how they can extend themselves to reach out to somebody else. I would love to just permeate the entire space and the ride home with the message of hope."

Seay said he was utterly shocked when he discovered Reeves had submitted his play for consideration for the reading series. "It was a dream come true, something I knew I wanted to do since I was a kid. It's surreal. It feels like I'm living in a dream. Afterward, I hope people can take something from the play to help them with the challenges going on in their lives. I hope people are talking about their family dynamics, their experiences, and where they are in their relationships with God."

The BIPOC play reading series is FREE and is held at 5:30 pm in the TECO Theater. Reservations are required by calling 813.229.STAR (7827) or visit the website: strazcenter.org/events/2324-season/voices-of-the-community/a-bipoc-play-reading-series