Class Acts to Present MAD LIBS LIVE! At Mahaffey Theater

It's time to applaud the remarkable young talent of Pinellas County! Pinellas County Schools is thrilled to announce the dazzling cast of "Mad Libs Live!" - a captivating production set to grace the prestigious Mahaffey Theater. This extraordinary event, part of the Class Acts Performing Arts Educational Series, spotlights the incredible abilities of four local Pinellas County high school students in leading roles, showcasing the excellence and potential within our community.

Join in at the Mahaffey Theater for "Mad Libs Live!" and be part of an unforgettable performance. Get ready to be enthralled as Aubrey Indorf, Caleb McGuire, Leyla-Jade Curbelo, Newton Arcilla, and Vanessa Poole take the spotlight in a production that promises nothing short of brilliance!

Event Details:

Dates: January 30th and 31st

Time: 11:15 AM

Location: Mahaffey Theater

A Special Opportunity for Students:

Thanks to the generosity of the Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts, we are thrilled to offer a FREE field trip opportunity. Bus transportation and admission costs are covered for students. For more details about the bus scholarships, please contact Katrina Young, Education and Outreach Coordinator:

Email: kyoung@billedwardsfoundationforthearts.org

Phone: 727-304-5275

This event serves as a shining testament to the talent, dedication, and creativity within Pinellas County Schools. It's an invaluable chance for our students to experience the enchantment of live theater, and an opportunity for our community to come together in celebration of their outstanding achievements.

Register Your Class Here

About Class Acts:

In this milestone season, Class Acts proudly presents 16 captivating live performances tailored for the community. In addition, we are excited to introduce two engaging virtual programs, offering children the opportunity to experience the arts from anywhere. A highlight of this year's program is the debut of the BAM (Books, Art, and Music) Festival Series, consisting of 8 immersive hands-on art field trips and festivals scheduled throughout the school year at the Mahaffey Theater.

About the Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater:

Under the management of Big3 Entertainment, the Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater is one of Tampa Bay's top-rated performing arts venues. As the home of the Florida Orchestra, this world-class theater hosts top-quality national and International Artists and performances, ranging from pop, rock, comedy, theater, dance, classical, to interactive engagements and exhibitions. Situated in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg, this 2,031-seat cultural gem offers breathtaking waterfront views and is just minutes away from white sandy beaches and world-renowned museums.

About Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts:

The Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts passionately supports performing arts programming at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater. Our mission is to educate, engage, and entertain our community through culturally diverse performances. We are dedicated to presenting inspiring arts education programs, community outreach initiatives, live mainstage performances and concerts, as well as special events for the enjoyment of the entire community.



