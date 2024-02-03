Photos: First Look at THE CHINESE LADY at American Stage

Production photos have been released for Lloyd Suh's The Chinese Lady, running at American Stage through February 25th, 2024.

Check out the photos below!

Her feet are bound, her freedom is non-existent, the first Chinese woman to step foot in America was treated as a sideshow act in the darkest parts of the 1800s. The Chinese Lady is anything but dark, told with winking humor and forthrightness, it follows the story of 14-year-old Afong Moy, who was immediately put on display for a paying public once she arrived in New York. A beguiling look into this wild journey and the human urge to belong.

The cast includes Che’Li* they/them (Afong Moy), Jacob Yeh* he/his (Atung), and Mona Lim she/hers (Afong Moy Understudy).

The creative team includes Lloyd Suh (he/his) - Playwright; Helen R. Murray (she/ they) - Producing Artistic Director, Assistant Director; Ashley White - Associate Artistic Director; Gregory Keng Strasser (he/his) - Director; Marygrace McManus (she/they) - Assistant Director; Yi-Hsuan (Ant) Ma# (she/hers) - Scenic Designer; Xiangfu Xiao (he/his) - Lighting Designer; Jeannette Christensen# (she/hers) - Costume Designer; Giada Sun (he/his) -Projections Designer; and Matthew M. Nielson* (he/his) - Sound Designer/Composer.

* = Member of Actors Equity Union

# = Member of United Scenic Artists