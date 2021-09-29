Photos: DR. RIDE'S AMERICAN BEACH HOUSE at Jobsite Theater
Jobsite Theater presents DR. RIDE'S AMERICAN BEACH HOUSE, Oct. 1 - 10, 2021.
It's 1983 - the evening before Dr. Sally Ride's historic space flight. A group of women friends gather on a sweltering St. Louis rooftop, each caught in their own failure-to-launch.
This enticing juxtaposition thrusts the women into the space of their uncharted desires where they bump against American norms of sex and power in this intimate snapshot of queer anti-heroines.
Photo Credit: Pritchard Photography.
Leah LoSchiavo and Emily Belvo
Leah LoSchiavo
Andresia Moseley
Susan Haldeman, Emily Belvo, and Leah LoSchiavo