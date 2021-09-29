Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: DR. RIDE'S AMERICAN BEACH HOUSE at Jobsite Theater

pixeltracker

Itâ€™s 1983 â€“ the evening before Dr. Sally Rideâ€™s historic space flight. A group of women friends gather on a sweltering St. Louis rooftop.

Sep. 29, 2021 Â 
Photos: DR. RIDE'S AMERICAN BEACH HOUSE at Jobsite Theater

Jobsite Theater presents DR. RIDE'S AMERICAN BEACH HOUSE, Oct. 1 - 10, 2021.

It's 1983 - the evening before Dr. Sally Ride's historic space flight. A group of women friends gather on a sweltering St. Louis rooftop, each caught in their own failure-to-launch.

This enticing juxtaposition thrusts the women into the space of their uncharted desires where they bump against American norms of sex and power in this intimate snapshot of queer anti-heroines.

Learn more here.

Photo Credit: Pritchard Photography.

Photos: DR. RIDE'S AMERICAN BEACH HOUSE at Jobsite Theater
Leah LoSchiavo and Emily Belvo

Photos: DR. RIDE'S AMERICAN BEACH HOUSE at Jobsite Theater
Leah LoSchiavo and Emily Belvo

Photos: DR. RIDE'S AMERICAN BEACH HOUSE at Jobsite Theater
Leah LoSchiavo

Photos: DR. RIDE'S AMERICAN BEACH HOUSE at Jobsite Theater
Leah LoSchiavo and Emily Belvo

Photos: DR. RIDE'S AMERICAN BEACH HOUSE at Jobsite Theater
Emily Belvo

Photos: DR. RIDE'S AMERICAN BEACH HOUSE at Jobsite Theater

Andresia Moseley

Photos: DR. RIDE'S AMERICAN BEACH HOUSE at Jobsite Theater

Susan Haldeman, Emily Belvo, and Leah LoSchiavo


Related Articles View More Tampa/St. Petersburg Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Michael Lee Brown Photo
Michael Lee Brown
Gavin Lee Photo
Gavin Lee
Telly Leung Photo
Telly Leung

From This Author A.A. Cristi