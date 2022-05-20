Off-Central Players Wraps Spring Season With THE LAST 5 YEARS

Since opening their doors August 2021, Studio Grand Central &The Off-Central Players have been a hotbed of creative activity.

From producing two original world premieres, established Off-Broadway works, children's productions, and local original pieces, the bay area's newest theater company closes their Spring season with the smash hit musical, The Last 5 Years.

This emotionally powerful and intimate musical sprinkled with humor stars Sophie Dushko and Anthony Gervais and tells the bittersweet tale of a brief marriage between two young artists. Cathy (Dushko) a struggling actor, starts her tale at the end of the marriage, working backwards through the timeline.

Jamie (Gervais) a literary prodigy, begins his at the onset of the relationship. The two narratives intersect on their wedding day before diverging again to arrive at the beginning, and end, of their five years together. With music and lyrics by Tony Award-winner Jason Robert Brown, this musical has captivated audiences and critics, earning a Drama Desk Award (music and lyrics), a film adaptation, and productions around the world. This exclusive limited engagement runs for four performances, June 23th thru 26th.

The Off Central Players are a 501(c) professional theatre company that supports and nurtures the artistry of every participant in the power of creativity.

Ward Smith Producing Artistic Director.

For more information on this show, the company, and the rest of the season, click over to www.studiograndcentral.com for more