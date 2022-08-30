MR. YUNIOSHI Comes To FreeFall Next Month

Stidley Productions, Ari Stidham and David Stidham will present J. Elijah Cho as "Mr. Yunioshi" at freeFall Theatre Company. The production runs for only five performances September 15 through 18.

In Mr. Yunioshi, J. Elijah Cho cleverly explores Mickey Rooney's infamous performance as Mr. Yunioshi in "Breakfast at Tiffany's," often pointed to as the most egregious example of yellowface in the movies. Rooney's 'over the top' characterization is cringeworthy to watch to this day, but it also raises several questions: Should actors have the opportunity to play ANY role? Could there ever have been a 'right' way to play it? And what compels an actor to play a character that they really shouldn't be playing? Asian-American writer/performer J. Elijah Cho attempts to explore these topics and more in this poignant and funny satire.

J. Elijah Cho, a self-acclaimed Air Force "military brat" from Tampa Florida is a writer and actor currently based in Los Angeles. Mr. Cho has appeared as the character Wonderboy in two seasons of the AMC series "Halt & Catch Fire." John has performed in comedy musicals at Second City Hollywood and he made his drag debut as Scarlet Chohanson in THE BACCHUS at the Pack Theater during LA's Pride Month in 2020. John was recently featured in the "Inside The Actors Studio'' episode of the "Hi Chingoos'' podcast. John has a degree in theater performance from the University of South Florida in Tampa where he performed at Jobsite, Stageworks, Hat Trick and Tampa Rep.

Tickets can be purchased online at freefalltheatre.com and run between $20 and $35. Mr. Yunioshi is part of freeFall's Tandem Series and is included in our popular monthly subscription.

Our NEW subscriptions are the best way to experience freeFall...

One monthly price of $29 gains admission to all of our ticketed events from mainstage shows to Tandem Series cabarets to a multitude of fun community events and limited engagements.

Return to mainstage shows multiple times with same-day rush privileges. (See website for full details.)

With at least 3 unique events per month, there's plenty to choose from to get the most out of your subscription.

We also offer a flexPass punchard subscription for those seeking a flexible way to use 6 admissions however they choose.

freeFall Theatre is located at 6099 Central Avenue in St. Petersburg. Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at freefalltheatre.com or by calling 727-498-5205. All matinees at freeFall are at 2pm and all evening performances are at 7pm.