Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MR. YUNIOSHI Comes To FreeFall Next Month

The production runs for only five performances September 15 through 18. 

Register for Tampa/St. Petersburg News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 30, 2022  

MR. YUNIOSHI Comes To FreeFall Next Month

Stidley Productions, Ari Stidham and David Stidham will present J. Elijah Cho as "Mr. Yunioshi" at freeFall Theatre Company. The production runs for only five performances September 15 through 18.

In Mr. Yunioshi, J. Elijah Cho cleverly explores Mickey Rooney's infamous performance as Mr. Yunioshi in "Breakfast at Tiffany's," often pointed to as the most egregious example of yellowface in the movies. Rooney's 'over the top' characterization is cringeworthy to watch to this day, but it also raises several questions: Should actors have the opportunity to play ANY role? Could there ever have been a 'right' way to play it? And what compels an actor to play a character that they really shouldn't be playing? Asian-American writer/performer J. Elijah Cho attempts to explore these topics and more in this poignant and funny satire.

J. Elijah Cho, a self-acclaimed Air Force "military brat" from Tampa Florida is a writer and actor currently based in Los Angeles. Mr. Cho has appeared as the character Wonderboy in two seasons of the AMC series "Halt & Catch Fire." John has performed in comedy musicals at Second City Hollywood and he made his drag debut as Scarlet Chohanson in THE BACCHUS at the Pack Theater during LA's Pride Month in 2020. John was recently featured in the "Inside The Actors Studio'' episode of the "Hi Chingoos'' podcast. John has a degree in theater performance from the University of South Florida in Tampa where he performed at Jobsite, Stageworks, Hat Trick and Tampa Rep.

Tickets can be purchased online at freefalltheatre.com and run between $20 and $35. Mr. Yunioshi is part of freeFall's Tandem Series and is included in our popular monthly subscription.

Our NEW subscriptions are the best way to experience freeFall...

  • One monthly price of $29 gains admission to all of our ticketed events from mainstage shows to Tandem Series cabarets to a multitude of fun community events and limited engagements.

  • Return to mainstage shows multiple times with same-day rush privileges. (See website for full details.)

  • With at least 3 unique events per month, there's plenty to choose from to get the most out of your subscription.

  • We also offer a flexPass punchard subscription for those seeking a flexible way to use 6 admissions however they choose.

freeFall Theatre is located at 6099 Central Avenue in St. Petersburg. Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at freefalltheatre.com or by calling 727-498-5205. All matinees at freeFall are at 2pm and all evening performances are at 7pm.





More Hot Stories For You


American Stage Presents Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT, September 9American Stage Presents Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT, September 9
August 17, 2022

American Stage is kicking off its 2022 -23 season, “This is America” with a homage to the punk rock movement of the 1990s and early 2000s  — opening night is Sept. 9. Green Day's American Idiot is a 22-song musical featuring songs from Green Day's hit album of the same name.
Regional Premiere of EXHIBITS IN THE ZOO Opens ThinkTank's Play Fest This FridayRegional Premiere of EXHIBITS IN THE ZOO Opens ThinkTank's Play Fest This Friday
August 11, 2022

'Mendel is a boy who holds to hope, even during the German occupation of his home city in Warsaw, Poland. When Mendel finds a German soldier's camera a new world is unlocked for him.' This is the tagline for ThinkTank Theatre's Regional Premiere production of 'Exhibits at the Zoo', by Matt Harmon.
Jobsite Theatre Announces Cast of PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILEJobsite Theatre Announces Cast of PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE
August 9, 2022

Jobsite Theater, resident theater company at the Straz Center, is thrilled will kick off its 24th season with this hilarious comedy from the original “wild and crazy guy,” Steve Martin.
American Stage Partners With The James Museum For The Company's Lift Every Voice: New Play FestivalAmerican Stage Partners With The James Museum For The Company's Lift Every Voice: New Play Festival
August 9, 2022

American Stage will continue their dedication to developing the next generation of new playwrights with their Lift Every Voice: New Play Festival. Lift Every Voice is a continuation of the theatre's long-running new play festival.  
LAB Theater Project Presents CREATING MONSTERS This MonthLAB Theater Project Presents CREATING MONSTERS This Month
August 9, 2022

LAB Theater Project will present Creating Monsters, a new play by Tampa playwright Owen Roberson.  Set in 1816, the play explores the turmoil surrounding Mary Shelley that influenced her creation of the monster in her masterpiece, Frankenstein, or the Modern Prometheus, a story that has been electrifying the public through multiple media for over 200 years.