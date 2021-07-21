MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Will Be Performed at Coral Springs Center For The Arts in January

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts today announced that it will be presenting the hilarious Menopause The Musical on Saturday, January 15, at 7:30 pm. This wildly popular show has been delighting audiences for more than 20 years-it's the longest running musical in Las Vegas history-and it continues to empower women across the globe, playing to more than 17 million fans worldwide.

Tickets for Menopause The Musical go on public sale this Friday, July 23, at 10 am. They are available for purchase by calling the Box Office at 954-344-5990 or by going online to www.TheCenterCS.com. The state-of the-art performing arts center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive (33065).

Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing similarities among one another, the cast jokes about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain and much more. These women form a sisterhood and unique bond with the entire audience as they rejoice in celebrating that menopause is no longer "The Silent Passage."

Inspired by a hot flash and a bottle of wine, Menopause The Musical was created as a celebration of women who find themselves at any stage of "The Change." The laughter-filled 90-minute production gets audience members out of their seats and singing along to parodies from classic pop songs of the '60s, '70s and '80s. For more information, visit www.MenopauseTheMusical.com.