Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards; American Stage Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The first live standings have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Tampa Standings - 12/5/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Derek Baxter - YOU ARE MY SUNSHINE - Off Kilter 28%

Matt Mcgee - I LOVE TO EAT - freeFall Theatre 18%

Scott Swenson - ONE FIVE ONE - Tampa International Fringe Festival 18%

freeFall Sings - HERE COMES THE SUN - freeFall Theatre 12%

Melissa Minyard - FORGET YOUR TROUBLES - freeFall Theatre 9%

Ann Morrison - MERRILY FROM CENTER STAGE - freeFall Theatre 9%

Larry Alexander - SINATRA, MY WAY - freeFall Theatre 6%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Zummy Mohammed / Deanna Dys - AMERICAN IDIOT - American Stage 22%

Mallory Quinn - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Royal Knight Stage Company of River Ridge High School 15%

Kelly king - IN THE HEIGHTS - Spanish Lyric Theatre 12%

Asia Jade - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - MAS Theatre 8%

Shaine Stohf - FOOTLOOSE - American Stage 6%

Erin Kearns - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Tarpon Arts 6%

Seth Travaglino - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Berkeley Prep 6%

Alison Burns - AVENUE Q - Straz Center 5%

Seth Travaglino - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Corbett Prepatory School 4%

Alison Burns - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Straz Center 4%

Katrina Stevenson/Kasondra Rose - SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite Theater 4%

Alison Burns - NUNSENSE A-MEN! - Straz Center 3%

Kristie Kerwin - DAMES AT SEA - freeFall Theatre Company 2%

Alexander Jones - CROWNS - Straz Center 2%

Alex Jones - DUTCHMAN - American Stage 1%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jordan Jeffers - 'GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT' - American Stage Theatre Company 20%

Michael D'Aquino - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Royal Knight Stage Company of River Ridge High School 16%

Darlene Owens Widner - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Tarpon Arts 13%

Melissa Mossey - ASSASSINS - Mad theatre of Tampa 13%

Katrina Stevenson - SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite Theater 8%

Anne Rosato-Acosta - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Straz Center 5%

Carlton Jones - GREATER TUNA - Carrollwood Players 5%

Saidah Ben Judah - CROWNS - Straz Center 5%

Jordan Jeffers - JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL - American Stage 3%

Anne Rosato-Acosta - AVENUE Q - Straz Center 3%

Saawan Tiwari - FOOTLOOSE - THE MUSICAL - American Stage Theatre Company 3%

Natalie Burton - 'DUTCHMAN' - American Stage Theatre Company 2%

Katrina Stevenson - THE RESISTIBLE RISE OF ARTURO UI - Jobsite Theater 2%

Anne Rosato-Acosta - NUNSENSE A-MEN! - Straz Center 2%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Gavin Hawk - AMERICAN IDIOT - American Stage 12%

David O'Hara - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Royal Knight Stage Company of River Ridge High School 9%

Paul Berg - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Carrollwood Cultural Center 7%

Keven Renken - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Carrollwood Cultral Center 6%

Derek Baxter - RENT - Eight O'Clock Theatre 6%

Jessica Berger Vitalo - ASSASSINS - mad Theatre of Tampa 6%

Mitch Gonzalez - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Arts In Motion 5%

Scott Cooper - SWEENEY TODD - SPC Theater Department 5%

David O'Hara - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Tarpon Arts 4%

Brooke West - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Carrollwood Players 4%

Clare Ann Despain - IN THE HEIGHTS - Spanish Lyric Theatre 4%

Chris Marshall - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Berkeley Prep 3%

Kelly King & JL Rey - IN THE HEIGHTS - Spanish Lyric Theatre 3%

Matthew McGee - THE NIGHT BEFORE - freeFall Theatre 3%

Jason Fortner - FOLLIES - Francis Wilson Playhouse 3%

Shain Stroff - FOOTLOOSE - American Stage Theatre Company 2%

David Jenkins - AVENUE Q - Straz Center 2%

David Jenkins - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Straz Center 2%

Bob Devin Jones - CROWNS - Straz Center 2%

Keith Eisenstadt - FIRST DATE - Carrollwood Cultural Center 2%

Alison Burns - NUNSENSE A-MEN! - Straz Center 2%

Cory Boyas - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Spanish Lyric Theatre 2%

Shaun Rice - THE TOXIC AVENGER - MAD Theatre of Tampa 2%

Scott Cooper - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Eight O' Clock Theatre 1%

Karla Hartley - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Stageworks 1%

Best Direction Of A Play

Jess Glass - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Carrollwood Players 10%

Erica Sutherlin - DUTCHMAN - American Stage 8%

Derek Baxter - ART - MAS Theatre 7%

Thomas Pahl - WEDDING SECRETS - Carrollwood Players 6%

Chris Marshall - THE DREAMER EXAMINES HIS PILLOW - Tampa Rep 5%

Richard Ryan - GREATER TUNA - Carrollwood Players 5%

David Jenkins - ROMEO AND JULIET - Jobsite Theater 5%

Caroline Jett - THE SUGAR RIDGE RAG - LAB Theater Project 4%

The Giver - KARLA HARTLEY - Stageworks 4%

Sean Gaudet - TOO MUCH LIGHT MAKES THE BABY GO BLIND - WCHS Drama Department 4%

Marc Sanders - THE ODD COUPLE (FEMALE VERSION) - Carrollwood Players 4%

Fran Powers - CONSPIRACY OF SILENCE: THE MAGDALENE LAUNDRIES - Powerstories Theatre 3%

Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - American Stage 3%

David Valdez - THE NORMAL HEART - Carrollwood Players 3%

David Jenkins - THE RESISTIBLE RISE OF ARTURO UI - Jobsite Theater 3%

Deborah Bostock-Kelley - BREAST ADVICE: AN UPLIFTING CONVERSATION ABOUT BOOBS - Stageworks (Tampa Bay Theatre Festival) 3%

Ward Smith - SOMETHING CLEAN - Studio Grand Central 3%

Linda MacCluggage - INTO THE NIGHT - Theatre eXceptional 3%

Tatiana Baccari - ANIMALS OUT OF PAPER - Jobsite Theater 2%

Eric Davis - ROSE AND WALSH - freeFall Theatre Company 2%

Clareann Despain - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Stageworks 2%

Alan Mohney, Jr - BREADCRUMBS - StudoGrand Central 2%

Wren T. Brown - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - freeFall Theatre 2%

Kagey Good - CENTENNIAL CASTING - Early Bird Dinner Theater 2%

Erica Sutherlin - PASS OVER - Studio@620 2%

Best Ensemble Performance

'GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT' - American Stage Theatre Company 14%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Carrollwood Cultural Center 9%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Spanish lyric Theatre 8%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Royal Knight Stage Company of River Ridge High School 8%

RENT - Eight O'Clock Theatre 6%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - mad theatre of tampa 5%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Arts In Motion 3%

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Carrollwood Players 3%

THE DREAMER EXAMINES HIS PILLOW - Tampa Rep 3%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Carrollwood Players 3%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - MAS Theatre 3%

AMERICAN IDIOT - American Stage 2%

AVENUE Q - Straz Center 2%

TONY N' TINA'S WEDDING - Carrollwood Cultural Center 2%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Corbett Prepatory School 2%

FOOTLOOSE - THE MUSICAL - American Stage Theatre Company 2%

FOLLIES - Francis Wilson Playhouse 2%

THE SUGAR RIDGE RAG - LAB Theater Project 2%

DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Eight O' Clock Theatre 1%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Straz Center 1%

SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite Theater 1%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Jobsite 1%

VINCERÒ - Performing Arts Center HCC Ybor 1%

CROWNS - Straz Center 1%

THE NIGHT BEFORE - freeFall Theatre 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jessica Stevens - 'GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT' - American Stage Theatre Company 20%

Jayce Bertucelli - IN THE HEIGHTS - Spanish Lyric Theatre 14%

Milannia Travaglino - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Corbett Prepatory School 7%

Keith Arsenault - NEWSIES - Berkeley Prep 7%

Jo Averill-Snell - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Straz Center 7%

Dalton Hamilton - THE NIGHT BEFORE - freeFall Theatre Company 6%

Douglas Cox - 'FOOTLOOSE - THE MUSICAL' - American Stage Theatre Company 4%

Phillip Franck - JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL - American Stage 4%

Jo Averill-Snell - DR. JEKYLL & MR. HYDE - Jobsite Theater 4%

Cody Basham - THE GIVER - TampaRep/ ThinkTank Theatre 4%

Ryan Finzelber - 'SCHOOL GIRLS; OR THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY' - American Stage Theatre Company 4%

Dalton Hamilton - RING OF FIRE - Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre 4%

Jo Averill-Snell - SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite Theater 3%

Jo Averill-Snell - ROMEO AND JULIET - Jobsite Theater 3%

Jo Averill-Snell - CROWNS - Straz Center 3%

Jo Averill-Snell - KING LEAR - Tampa Repertory 2%

Keith Arsenault - SEMELE - St. Pete Opera 2%

Jo Averill-Snell - 12 ANGRY MEN - Stageworks Theatre 2%

Jo Averill-Snell - NUNSENSE A-MEN! - Straz Center 1%

Jo Averill-Snell - JO AVERILL-SNELL CROWNS - Straz 0%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Mary Jo Hahn - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Carrollwood Cultural Center 16%

Juan Rodriguez - AMERICAN IDIOT - American Stage 14%

Mitchell Samuelson - ASSASSINS - Mad Theatre of Tampa 7%

William Coleman - RENT - Eight O' Clock Theatre 7%

Brooke Gonzalez - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Arts In Motion 6%

Rick Barclay - IN THE HEIGHTS - Spanish Lyric Theatre 6%

Latoya McCormick - SWEENEY TODD - SPC Theater Department 6%

Xander McColley - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Spanish Lyric Theatre 4%

Meagan Zeitler - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Carrollwood Players 4%

Sarah Timms - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Corbett Prepatory School 4%

Helen Westerfield and Brian Panetta - NEWSIES - Berkeley Prep 4%

LaToya McCormick - CROWNS - Straz Center 3%

Jeremy Douglass - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Straz Center 3%

Jeremy Douglass - SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite Theater 3%

Latoya McCormick - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Eight O' Clock Theatre 3%

Michael Raabe - THE NIGHT BEFORE - freeFall Theatre 3%

Jeremy Douglass - AVENUE Q - Straz Center 3%

Jose Simbulan - 'FOOTLOOSE - THE MUSICAL' - American Stage Theatre Company 1%

Keri Knecht Grosso, Mary Jo Hahn - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Arts In Motion 1%

Michael Raabe - DAMES AT SEA - freeFall Theatre Company 1%

Juan Rodriguez - NUNSENSE A-MEN! - Straz Center 1%

Michael Francis - GIANNI RUSTICANA - Opera Tampa 1%

Mark Sforzini - COSI FAN TUTTI - St. Pete Opera 0%

Juan Rodriguez - _A-MEN - Straz 0%

Best Musical

AMERICAN IDIOT - American Stage 13%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Carrollwood Cultural Center 9%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Royal Knight Stage Company of River Ridge High School 7%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Spanish lyric theatre 7%

RENT - Eight O'Clock Theatre 5%

TITANIC - MAS Theatre 5%

'FOOTLOOSE - THE MUSICAL' - American Stage Theatre Company 4%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Carrollwood Players 4%

ASSASSINS - mad Theatre of Tampa 4%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Tarpon Arts 4%

MAMMA MIA - Francis Wilson Playhouse 4%

SWEENEY TODD - SPC Theater Department 3%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Arts In Motion 3%

AVENUE Q - Straz Center 3%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Mad theatre of Tampa 3%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Berekeley Prep 2%

FIRST DATE - Carrollwood Cultural Center 2%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Spanish Lyric Theatre 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Straz Center 2%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Corbett Prepatory School 2%

THE NIGHT BEFORE - freeFall Theatre Company 2%

FOLLIES - Francis Wilson Playhouse 1%

CROWNS - Straz Center 1%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNUM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Stageworks 1%

NUNSENSE A-MEN! - Straz Center 1%

Best New Play Or Musical

BREAST ADVICE - Stageworks (Tampa Bay Theatre Festival) 23%

SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite Theater 22%

TITHONIA: A LESBIAN SPACE OPERA - Skysail Theatre 20%

THE NIGHT BEFORE - freeFall Theatre Company 19%

SKEPTIC AND A BRUJA - freeFall Theatre 11%

CENTENNIAL CASTING - Early Bird Dinner Theater 5%

Best Performer In A Musical

Tony Agati - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Carrollwood Cultural Center 9%

Zummy Mohammed - AMERICAN IDIOT - American Stage 8%

Kara Doyle - FIRST DATE - Carrollwood Cultural Center 6%

Jess Glass - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Tarpon Arts 5%

Rowan Gould - THE WEDDING SINGER - Carrollwood Players 5%

Matthew Morris - RENT - Eight O'Clock Theatre 4%

Analise Rios - AMERICAN IDIOT - American Stage 4%

Shelly Johnson - RENT - Eight O' Clock Theatre 3%

Rachel Rodriguez Hughes - IN THE HEIGHTS - Spanish Lyric Theater 3%

Trevor LLoyd - ASSASSINS - Mad Theatre of Tampa 3%

Doug Buffaloe - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Mad Theatre of tampa 3%

Julia Rifino - AVENUE Q - Straz Center 2%

Francesca Guanciale Jay - MAMMA MIA! - Francis Wilson Playhouse 2%

Jessica Berger Vitalo - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Mad theatre of tampa 2%

Matthew McGee - NUNSENSE A-MEN! - Straz Center 2%

Zachary Trenkle - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Corbett Prepatory School 2%

Harley White - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Arts In Motion 2%

Craig Ruska - FIRST DATE - Carrollwood Cultural Center 2%

Curtis Williams - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - MAS Theatre 2%

Zachary Trenkle - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Arts In Motion 2%

Olivia Carr - SNOOPY!!! - New Tampa Players 2%

Luis Rivera - IN THE HEIGHTS - Spanish Lyric Theatre 2%

Johnny Shea (Johnny) - 'GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT' - American Stage Theatre Company 2%

Sara DelBeato - THE NIGHT BEFORE - freeFall Theatre Company 2%

Anthony Gervais - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Studio Grand Central 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Elena Tarpley - CONSPIRACY OF SILENCE: THE MAGDALENE LAUNDRIES - Powerstories Theatre 7%

Steven C. Fox - ART - Carrollwood Cultural Center 6%

Adebowalé Adebiyi (Clay) - 'DUTCHMAN' - American Stage Theatre Company 5%

Se'a Shelley Ryan - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Carrollwood Players 5%

Anna Roman - THE DREAMER EXAMINES HIS PILLOW - Tampa Repertory Theatre 5%

Tristan Horta - WEDDING SECRETS - Carrollwood Players 4%

Giles Davies - DR. JEKYLL & MR. HYDE - Jobsite Theater 4%

Dylan Chandler - TOO MUCH LIGHT MAKES THE BABY GO BLIND - Wesley Chapel High School 4%

Ryan Prince - INTO THE NIGHT - Theatre eXceptional 4%

Matthew McGee - I LOVE TO EAT - freeFall Theatre Company 4%

Mark Burdette - GREATER TUNA - Carrollwood Players 3%

J.J. Humphrey - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Think Tank TYA/Tampa Rep 3%

Kayla Witoshynsky - ROMEO AND JULIET - Jobsite Theater 3%

Hippie Griswold - THE VELOCITY OF GARY (NOT HIS REAL NAME) - Off Kilter 3%

Patrick Jackson - JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL - American Stage 3%

Darius Autry - ROMEO AND JULIET - Jobsite 3%

Harrison Baxley - THE GIVER - TampaRep/ ThinkTank Theatre 3%

Donovan Whitney - A CLOCKWORK ORANGE - Jobsite Theater 2%

Amy C. Ragg - BREAST ADVICE: AN UPLIFTING CONVERSATION ABOUT BOOBS - Stageworks (Tampa Bay Theatre Festival) 2%

Aguel Lual (Paulina Sarpong), - 'SCHOOL GIRLS; OR THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY' - American Stage Theatre Company 2%

Jailene Sevilla - TOO MUCH LIGHT MAKES THE BABY GO BLIND - Wesley Chapel High School 2%

Steven C. Fox - THE VELOCITY OF GARY (NOT HIS REAL NAME) - Off Kilter 2%

Jim Sorenzen - THE DREAMER EXAMINES HIS PILLOW - Tampa Rep 2%

Jada Austin - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - American Stage 2%

Ryan Fisher - BROADWAY BOUND - JCC at Cohn Campus 2%

Best Play

TONY N' TINA'S WEDDING - Carrollwood Cultural Center 13%

'DUTCHMAN' - American Stage Theatre Company 7%

'SCHOOL GIRLS; OR THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY' - American Stage Theatre Company 6%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Stageworks 6%

ART - Carrollwood Cultural Center 5%

THE DREAMER EXAMINES HIS PILLOW - Tampa Repertory Theater 5%

12 ANGRY MEN - Stageworks 5%

DR. JEKYLL & MR. HYDE - Jobsite Theater 5%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Jobsite Theater 5%

'JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL' - American Stage Theatre Company 5%

BREAST ADVICE: AN UPLIFTING CONVERSATION ABOUT BOOBS - Stageworks (Tampa Bay Theatre Festival) 4%

THE GIVER - TampaRep/ ThinkTank Theatre 3%

INTO THE NIGHT - Theatre eXceptional 3%

THE SUGAR RIDGE RAG - LAB Theater Project 3%

THE NORMAL HEART - Carrollwood Players 3%

CONSPIRACY OF SILENCE: THE MAGDALENE LAUNDRIES - Powerstories Theatre 3%

THE VELOCITY OF GARY (NOT HIS REAL NAME) - Off Kilter 2%

BEAU JEST - Early Bird Dinner Theater 2%

KING LEAR - Tampa Repertory 2%

ANIMALS OUT OF PAPER - Jobsite Theater 1%

I LOVE TO EAT - freeFall Theatre Company 1%

A SKEPTIC AND A BRUJA - freeFall Theatre Company 1%

SOMETHING CLEAN - Off central players 1%

SOMETHING CLEAN - Studio Grand Central 1%

PASS OVER - Studio@620 1%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Scott Cooper - 'GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT' - American Stage Theatre Company 16%

Cyndee Dornblaser - IN THE HEIGHTS - Spanish Lyric Theatre 10%

Paul Berg - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - MAS Theatre 10%

Scott Cooper - SWEENEY TODD - SPC Theater Department 9%

Brian Smallheer - AVENUE Q - Straz Center 7%

Chelsie Smith - THE TOXIC AVENGER - MAD Theatre 6%

Keith Eisenstadt - FIRST DATE - Carrollwood Cultural Center 6%

Brian Smallheer - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Straz Center 6%

Seth Travaglino - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Corbett Prepatory School 6%

Teresa Williams - DUTCHMAN - American Stage Theatre Company 4%

Tom Hansen - THE NIGHT BEFORE - freeFall Theatre 4%

Brian Smallheer - ROMEO AND JULIET - Jobsite Theater 3%

Brian Smallheer - SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite Theater 3%

Steven K Mitchell - CROWNS - Straz Center 2%

Tom Hansen - ROSE AND WALSH - freeFall Theatre Company 2%

Jeff Weber - A SKEPTIC AND A BRUJA - freeFall Theatre 1%

Harlan D. Penn - 'SCHOOL GIRLS; OR THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY' - American Stage Theatre Company 1%

Brian Smallheer - NUNSENSE A-MEN! - Straz Center 1%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Daniel Gentry - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - MAS Theatre 19%

Clareann Despain - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Stageworks Theatre 14%

Jeremy Douglass - ROMEO AND JULIET - Jobsite Theater 14%

Karla Hartley - 12 ANGRY MEN - Stageworks Theatre 14%

Aaron Muhl - 'DUTCHMAN' - American Stage Theatre Company 11%

Paul Wilt - JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL - American Stage 9%

The Ragan Bros - A SKEPTIC AND A BRUJA - freeFall Theatre 7%

Ward Smith - SOMETHING CLEAN - Studio Grand Central 6%

Jeremy Douglass - THE IRRESISTABLE RISE OF ARTURO UI - Jobsite Theater 6%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Lisa Reimer - MAMMA MIA - Francis Wilson Playhouse 7%

Brandon Rodriguez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Spanish Lyric Theatre 6%

Sarah Roehm - RENT - Eight O' Clock Theatre 5%

Dioscar Montesino - IN THE HEIGHTS - Spanish Lyric Theatre 5%

Christy Adams - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - MAS Theatre 5%

Analise Rios (Whatshername) - 'GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT' - American Stage Theatre Company 3%

Kevin Grumbley - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Arts In Motion 3%

Jim Gunning - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Carrollwood Cultural Center 3%

Matthew Morris - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Eight O' Clock Theatre 3%

Chelsea Hooker - AVENUE Q - Straz Center 3%

Aaron Castle - NUNSENSE A-MEN! - Straz Center 3%

Ashley Whiting - FIRST DATE - Carrollwood Cultural Center 2%

Kaedin Cammerari - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Blake High School 2%

John Alejandro Jeffords (St. Jimmy) - 'GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT' - American Stage Theatre Company 2%

Elizabeth Meckler - AMERICAN IDIOT - American Stage 2%

Joel Ferrer - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - MAS Theatre 2%

Jade Ethier - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Carrollwood Cultural Center 2%

Patty Smithey - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Mad theatre of tampa 2%

Erin Ruska - FIRST DATE - Carrollwood Cultural Center 2%

Troy D. Wallace (Willard Hewitt) - FOOTLOOSE - THE MUSICAL - 'School Girls; Or the African Mean Girls Play' 2%

Ryan Sturm - AVENUE Q - Straz Center 2%

John Perez (Rev. Shaw Moore) - 'FOOTLOOSE - THE MUSICAL' - American Stage Theatre Company 2%

Jay Morgan - ASSASSINS - Mad Theatre of Tampa 2%

Noah Perez - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Corbett Prepatory School 2%

Alex Rodriguez - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Corbett Prepatory School 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Elizabeth Cabrera - IN THE HEIGHTS - Spanish Lyric Theatre 10%

Richard Ryan - THE ODD COUPLE - Macbeth and Cheese/Ruskin Firehouse Cultural Center 10%

Chloe Baker - WEDDING SECRETS - Carrollwood Players 8%

Blake Smallen - DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE - Jobsite Theater 6%

Jack Holloway - KING LEAR - Tampa Rep 6%

Leilani Diaz - TOO MUCH LIGHT MAKES THE BABY GO BLIND - WCHS Drama 5%

Troy Brooks - SOMETHING CLEAN - Grand Central Arts Center 5%

Andresia Moseley - THE GIVER - TampaRep/ ThinkTank Theatre 5%

John Sallustio - WEDDING SECRETS - Carrollwood Players 5%

Phyllis Yvonne Stickney (Headmistress Francis - 'SCHOOL GIRLS; OR THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY' - 'School Girls; Or the African Mean Girls Play' 5%

Matt Frankel - INTO THE NIGHT - Theatre eXceptional 4%

Amber McNew (actor 3/the record keeper) - 'JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL' - 'School Girls; Or the African Mean Girls Play' 4%

Alan Mahoney Jr - SOMETHING CLEAN - Studio Grand Central 4%

Paul Palmisano - 12 ANGRY MEN - Stageworks 4%

Colleen Cherry - THE RESISTIBLE RISE OF ARTURO UI - Jobsite Theater 4%

Faith House - CONSPIRACY OF SILENCE: THE MAGDALENE LAUNDRIES - Powerstories Theatre 4%

Jennifer Leigh Warren (Eloise Ampohsah) - 'SCHOOL GIRLS; OR THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY' - 'School Girls; Or the African Mean Girls Play' 3%

Dylan Chandler - TOO MUCH LIGHT MAKES THE BABY GO BLIND - WCHS Drama 3%

Debbie Yones - BREADCRUMBS - Studio Grand Central 2%

Lance Felton - PASS OVER - Studio@620 2%

Michael Menszycki - PASS OVER - Studio@620 1%

Cornelio Aguilera - ANIMALS OUT OF PAPER - Jobsite Theater 1%

Faizan Basheer - ANIMALS OUT OF PAPER - Jobsite Theater 1%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Royal Knight Stage Company of River Ridge High School 29%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Arts In Motion 28%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Tarpon Arts 22%

SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite Theater 14%

THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS - Venice Theater 8%

Favorite Local Theatre

American Stage 19%

Carrollwood Players 18%

Mad Theatre of Tampa 10%

Royal Knight Stage Company of River Ridge High School 10%

Eight O'Clock Theatre 7%

Francis Wilson Playhouse 6%

FreeFall Theatre 6%

MAS Theatre 5%

Tampa Rep 4%

Arts In Motion 4%

Theatre eXceptional 4%

Powerstories Theatre 3%

Studio Grand Central 2%

Off Kilter 1%

Early Bird Dinner Theater 1%

St Petersburg Shakespeare Festival 0%