Previews: CATS, YOUNG ACTORS EDITION at Ovations Dance Repertory Company

This Saturday, July 27, Ovations Dance Repertory Company is set to dazzle audiences with their purr-fect rendition of Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS, Young Actors Edition, at Dunedin High School.

In her first musical lead role, Grace Hafer plays the iconic role of Grizabella. Her reaction to being cast as Grizabella was one of shock and excitement. "This is my first lead in a musical! It's been so long since I've done a musical, so I was very excited to get out there and branch away from opera," she shared.

To prepare for her role, Hafer immersed herself in the world of CATS. "I watched YouTube videos of performers who played Grizabella and listened to the music… All. The. Time. I also looked upon my cats at home to help with some movements!"

Playing Grizabella has its challenges, especially given the character's melancholy nature. Hafer, accustomed to singing happy and funny songs, found it challenging and rewarding to tap into the deep emotions required for the role. "It's been super fun being able to really sing from my chest and really let out the emotions Grizabella feels," she said.

One of Hafer's favorite rehearsal memories involves the Rum Tum Tugger number. "I thought it was so funny, but a scene I was in was right after it, so I was struggling not to laugh during a serious and sad scene," she recalled.

For Hafer, one of the highlights of being part of the CATS cast is watching the dancers work. "I am not a dancer, so it's really fun to see how different their work may be compared to mine. And they are working super hard!" she noted.

Hafer hopes the audience will appreciate every aspect of the musical. "I want them to talk about the hard work from the dancers, the vocals we provide, and the acting skills; all of the above!" she said.

Hafer's message is clear: "These kids have worked so hard, and the show looks great. The music is fun and memorable (no pun intended), and you will surely have a great time watching the show."

Mark your calendars for this Saturday, and get ready to be whiskered away into Ovations Dance Repertory Company's whimsical world of CATS at Dunedin High School at 1 pm and 5 pm. Tickets are available at https://www.ovationsdanceoftampa.com/performance-tickets-ovations-/

