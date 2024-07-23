Cast Set For FABLE at freeFall Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ready or not, shh, here comes June! You’ve heard of The feuds between Capote and his Swans and Bette vs. Joan, but nothing will prepare you for the story of June Havoc, Gypsy Rose Lee and the making of one of Broadway’s most beloved properties. Fable explores the nature of memory through the eyes of two very different show business siblings. When one sister wants her version of events made legendary on the Broadway stage, the other is pulled into a tug-of-war over the truth of things long past. A fable about the making of a Broadway fable – the hit musical Gypsy. Sisters June and Rose’s loyalty to each other is tested in a mounting battle between fiction and truth.

The cast features Liz Power (freeFall debut, Jekyll & Hyde national tour) as June Havoc and Heather Baird (freeFall’s God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater) as Gypsy Rose Lee. Other cast members include freeFall favorites Bonnie Again (freeFall’s Harvey), James Putnam (freeFall’s smash hit Baskerville), and Mya Simpkins (Susan from freeFall’s Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play) as Baby June. The Fable cast also includes Broadway veterans Larry Alexander as Jerome Robbins and Melissa Minyard as Ethel Merman. The production is directed by freeFall Artistic Director Eric Davis with Music Direction and arrangements by Michael Raabe. In addition to the cast, Fable features a live band with Raabe on piano ably supported by Burt Rushing (drums), Melanie Downs (drums sub), and Joe Offner (trombone)

The design team for Fable includes costume design by David Covach (Asolo Repertory Theatre), lighting design by Dalton Hamilton (Marvel’s Hawkeye on Disney plus), set design by Tom Hansen Scenic (freeFall’s Grey Gardens), wig design by Jonathan Hall (The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula) with sound and video design by Eric Davis. The Production Stage Manager is Daniel LeMien.

About the Playwright

Doug DeVita (Playwright) is a native New Yorker who spent the second half of his childhood in Hollywood, Florida before he and his family returned to NYC when he was twelve. He now lives in the Jersey ‘burbs with his husband Joe and their dog Calvin. A two-time Eugene O’Neil Semi-Finalist (Fable & Just A Rumor), his other honors include Semi-Finalist for Barrington Stage’s Burman New Play Award, and the first (and so far only) Scrap Mettle Emerging Artists Award (Phillie’s Trilogy); B Street Theatre’s New Comedy Festival (Goddess Of The Hunt); and three Fresh Fruit Awards of Distinction (Outstanding Play and Production for The Fierce Urgency Of Now, and Outstanding Production for Phillie’s Trilogy). Most recently, two of the short plays in his 25-play Phillie McDougal canon (Shitty Shitty Bang Bang, and Mrs. Platte) were Finalists in the Queens Short Play Festival at The Secret Theatre in Woodside, Queens. A member of The Dramatists Guild, productions and/or high-profile readings of his work have been seen in New York (The Fresh Fruit Festival, Hudson Guild Theatre, Abingdon Theatre Company, Vital Children’s Theatre, among others), Los Angeles (The Strasberg Institute), Seattle (Arouet), Cleveland (Cleveland Public Theatre’s Dark Room Series) and London (Menier Chocolate Factory). Fable,The Fierce Urgency Of Now, Nell Dash, and Phillie’s Trilogy are published by Next Stage Press (www.nextstagepress.com), and Mrs. Platte has been published by Smith & Kraus in their 2022 Best Short Plays Anthology. Deepest gratitude to Joe, to Eric Davis and everyone at freeFall, and most especially to Emilee Dupré, without whom this production would not have happened

Book tickets now at freefalltheatre.com or by calling 727-498-5205. Fable runs August 9 through September 8, 2024. Tickets range from $45 - $55. freeFall matinees are always at 2pm and evening performances are always at 7pm.

Located in West St Petersburg, freeFall Theatre Company is one of Tampa Bay’s most exciting professional theater companies. freeFall was founded in 2008 and moved into its current space at 6099 Central Avenue in 2011. freeFall presents a varied range of classical and new works that are bold, daring, and diverse and presented in ways that invite, entertain, and challenge audiences. All freeFall productions are produced and presented locally using acclaimed theater professionals from across the country including many that make Tampa Bay their artistic home. In addition to a full season of shows, freeFall also presents an award-winning series of cabarets, concerts, and special programming as part of their Tandem Series.

