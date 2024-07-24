Previews: Powerstories 'CELEBRATION OF THE POWER OF THE ARTS' features Stan Zimmerman

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Powerstories Theatre is ecstatic to announce "A Celebration of the Power of the Arts," a theatrical fundraising event featuring Stan Zimmerman, the brilliant mind behind some of television's most beloved shows, "Gilmore Girls," "The Golden Girls," and "Roseanne." Zimmerman will be the narrator of his play, RIGHT BEFORE I GO, on September 20 and 21 at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center.

The event starts at 7:00 PM with an Artwork Exhibit featuring Powerstories art wall artists and Project Return, hors d'oeuvres, and a chance to win through a Raffle and Silent Auction. A Founder's Message and the reveal of the 25th Anniversary Season will set the stage for an evening of profound storytelling and community connection.

Zimmerman's "RIGHT BEFORE I GO" is not just a play; it's a movement, a mirror to society, penned by a writer whose work has resonated in the hearts of millions. With Zimmerman's narrative voice leading the charge, the play will feature Tampa Bay actors and a cast of local celebrities, including Chief Meteorologist Denis Philips, news anchor Wendy Ryan, Tampa Bay Lighting assistant coach Rob Zettler, Former Miss Florida USA and Miss World USA, journalist Chloe Cabera, publisher 83 Degrees Diane Egner, CEO The Crissi Center, Clara Reynolds, military vet and motivational speaker, Donald Dowridge Jr, and more.

The staged reading will be directed by Karla Hartley, Artistic Producing Director at Stageworks, ensuring a night of theatrical excellence. Following the play, a talkback session with the Crisis Center and other mental health experts will provide a platform for vital conversation, and the evening will conclude with dessert and live music by Life Amplified SPECTACULAR prom singers by the piano in the center's lobby.

Theatre founder Fran Powers shares, "At a time where our governor has discounted the importance of arts and culture, I am thrilled that Stan and our community recognize the profound impact of the arts. We are excited to present another essential story aligned with our season's theme of critical social issues – this time focusing on suicide, hope, and healing. This event is extraordinary as we will also announce our 25th anniversary season, marking a significant milestone for us."

A portion of all ticket sales of this event will benefit the Crisis Center during Suicide Awareness Prevention Month. "A Celebration of the Power of the Arts" is a testament to the transformative power of theatre and storytelling.

"Attending 'Right Before I Go' as part of our Celebration of the Power of the Arts is essential in supporting the vital conversation about mental health and our ongoing efforts to address critical social issues through theatre. This powerful play about suicide, recovery, and hope not only raises awareness but also fosters understanding and healing within our community. Your presence helps lift the veil surrounding suicide, enabling us to discuss mental health openly and without judgment."

The 'Celebration of the POWER of the Arts' featuring 'Right Before I Go' is on September 20 and 21 at 7pm at New Tampa Performing Arts Center, 8550 Hunters Village Rd, Tampa. Tickets are $40, $65, and $100. For tickets and more information, please visit www.powerstories.com/arts-celebration-2024 Powerstories is proudly supported by the Hillsborough County Board of Commissioners.

