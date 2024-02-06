LAB Theater Project Opens New Drama SYD in Ybor City

SYD runs for three weekends, February 22 – March 10, 2024. 

By: Feb. 06, 2024

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
Review: A Dynamic and Galvanizing CABARET at the Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol in the Vill Photo 2 Review: A Dynamic and Galvanizing CABARET at the Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol in the Villages
Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates Photo 3 Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates
Review: MAD Theatre Presents THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at the Straz Cente Photo 4 Review: MAD Theatre Presents THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at the Straz Center's Shimberg Playhouse

LAB Theater Project Opens New Drama SYD in Ybor City

LAB Theater Project will present the first play of the 2024 season, SYD, by Craig Houk, opening on February 22.  This brand-new drama brings us two families unexpectedly caught in the whirlwind of change sweeping across American culture and mores in the early 1970’s, trying to live up to their community’s norms while their children insist on creating their own lives.

DC-based playwright Craig Houk has won playwriting awards at festivals and theaters such as Dominion Stage in Virginia and the Loom New Works Festival in Nashville.  He also has professional credits for acting, producing, and directing, and is a long-time fan of LAB Theater Project.  SYD is directed by LAB’s founding producer, Owen Robertson, who also designed the lights and the set, working with Beth Tepe-Robertson as set dresser and Cas Hardy as scenic artist. Rick Anthony designed the sound and Corinne Todd designed the costumes.

About the play:

Years before the horrific mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando in 2016, thirty-two men died in an arson attack at a gay bar in New Orleans on June 24, 1973.  On the same night, Sydney Trahan, a young nursing student, is arrested for dancing at a lesbian bar in the French Quarter nearby.  After this transgression, her parents struggle to gain some control over their lives and restore a sense of normalcy.  Their neighbors, the Larsons, question their friends’ decisions, while hiding their own secrets that intertwine with both the fire and Syd’s arrest.  While Syd demands the chance to be the person she wants to be, the Trahans and Larsons must face their truths and decide what is most important to them.

Playwright Houk calls SYD a cautionary tale about coming out as a lesbian in America, where women are criminals by virtue of their very existence.  “Many of my plays feature multifaceted American women who are shrewd, resourceful, determined, humorous, resilient, empathetic, fearless, and unconventional.  These are characters who are required to adhere to certain behaviors, norms, roles, and values, but they challenge those expectations – sometimes in understated ways and sometimes more overtly.”  Even so, he says, “SYD is not a political statement, but a very personal story with fully drawn characters who are bending – and sometimes breaking – while trying to hold on tightly to their faith in an ever-evolving world.  

The director, Owen Robertson, says when he first read the play he was compelled to direct it:  “Why SYD? Aside from the beautiful story of a family learning to accept their gay daughter in 1973, set against an historic awful massacre of gay men that is rarely spoken of outside of queer history, there is a deeply personal connection for me. My father was a closeted gay man. It wasn't until ten years before his death that we had an open conversation about it. I had known since high school, but never brought it up. But as I grew older and worked in theater and had many gay friends, I became increasingly aware of the pain my father must have felt, the heartache I felt for him not ever being able to feel he could be himself. Even when we did have that conversation, through his reserved South African demeanor he wept and made me swear to never reveal his "truth." He passed in 2009 and it took me years to realize that while it was his truth, it was also mine and one that I am deeply proud of. I was raised by a gay man. Nothing happened to me. I was raised by a loving father who did everything he could to keep me safe and prepared for life. He made me a thinker and a compassionate man. Through his example, I learned to live my truthful self, never adjusting to how others feel I should be. It’s true this may be good and bad in my life, but I live without regrets. My father lived an excellent life, he accomplished significant things in his life, he was kind and compassionate, loving, witty, brilliant, and at the same time, he ached in his heart for not being able to be true to himself. For Dad, I wanted to direct SYD, to honor him, to tell a story from the LGBTQ+ community – and that I could relate to Bud, so very much, and his questions of religion and the views of being gay. For these reasons I chose to direct this play; I hope you see the passion for the story through our telling of it.”

SYD runs for three weekends, February 22 – March 10, 2024.  Performances are Thursday through Saturday at 8:00 pm and Sunday matinees at 3:00 pm, in LAB’s theater at 812 E. Henderson Avenue, on the western edge of Ybor City.  Taped performances will also be available on demand, starting March 7 through the 17.  Audience members who purchase on-demand tickets will be emailed a link to the video site.  LAB Theater Project reserves the right to adjust the number of seats available in response to CDC guidance, to protect the health and wellbeing of our audiences, cast and crew.

Tickets for SYD are $31.00 online, or $33.00 at the door, and are available through LAB’s website, Click Here.  For questions or interview requests, please contact the Box Office at 813-586-4272, or email us at information@labtheaterproject.com.


 




RELATED STORIES - Tampa/St. Petersburg

1
MY BIG GAY ITALIAN WEDDING Comes to the Hard Rock Event Center Photo
MY BIG GAY ITALIAN WEDDING Comes to the Hard Rock Event Center

My Big Gay Italian Wedding has been scheduled for Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa on Wednesday, June 12 and Thursday, June 13, with both shows at 8 p.m.

2
Review: An Eye-Opening STRAIGHT WHITE MEN by Young Jean Lee Premieres at Tamparep Photo
Review: An Eye-Opening STRAIGHT WHITE MEN by Young Jean Lee Premieres at Tamparep

Young Jean Lee’s Straight White Men is a 2014 Dramatic Comedy that premiered off-Broadway at the Public Theatre in New York City on November 7, 2014. Directed by the playwright Lee, and featuring Austin Pendleton as “Ed”, Pete Simpson, James Stanely, and Gary Wilmes. Following its run off Broadway, the play was then produced by Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago, opening in February 2017 and running until March 26, 2017. Young Jean Lee’s play made its transfer to Broadway with Previews beginning at the Hayes Theatre June 29,2018, with its official opening night on July 23. Directed by Anna D. Shapiro, and featuring a cast of Armie Hammer as Drew, Josh Charles as Jake, Paul Schneider as Matt, Kate Bornstein and Ty Defoe as “Stagehands-in-Charge,” and Stephen Payne as Ed. Both Tom Skerritt and Denis Arndt had ties to the production but left before opening and during previews.

3
Review: New Tampa Players Production of DREAMGIRLS at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center Photo
Review: New Tampa Players Production of DREAMGIRLS at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center

It's a dream of a musical with nightmarish sound issues.

4
Photos: First Look at THE CHINESE LADY at American Stage Photo
Photos: First Look at THE CHINESE LADY at American Stage

Check out production photos from Lloyd Suh's The Chinese Lady, running at American Stage through February 25th, 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

MY BIG GAY ITALIAN WEDDING Comes to the Hard Rock Event CenterMY BIG GAY ITALIAN WEDDING Comes to the Hard Rock Event Center
Photos: First Look at THE CHINESE LADY at American StagePhotos: First Look at THE CHINESE LADY at American Stage
Reamsnyder Productions to Present Musical Productions in St. PetersburgReamsnyder Productions to Present Musical Productions in St. Petersburg
Francis Wilson Playhouse to Present Clearwater Premiere of SOMETHING ROTTENFrancis Wilson Playhouse to Present Clearwater Premiere of SOMETHING ROTTEN

Videos

Watch a Preview for MOMIX - ALICE, Playing at the Straz Center This March Video
Watch a Preview for MOMIX - ALICE, Playing at the Straz Center This March
Cast Of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY On The Show In Three Words Video
Cast Of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY On The Show In Three Words
Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End Video
Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End
View all Videos

Tampa/St. Petersburg SHOWS
Straight White Men in Tampa/St. Petersburg Straight White Men
USF Theatre Centre TAR 120 (2/01-2/18)Tracker
Polk Tales: Story Telling Festival in Tampa/St. Petersburg Polk Tales: Story Telling Festival
Polk Tales (2/09-2/11)
WATER STREET DANCE MILWAUKEE in Tampa/St. Petersburg WATER STREET DANCE MILWAUKEE
The Mainstage Theatre (2/23-2/24)
Les Miserables in Tampa/St. Petersburg Les Miserables
Straz Center [Carol Morsani Hall] (6/11-6/16)
Venus in Fur in Tampa/St. Petersburg Venus in Fur
TheatreFour (2/29-3/17)
Parade in Tampa/St. Petersburg Parade
Manatee Performing Arts Center (3/07-3/17)
Urinetown in Tampa/St. Petersburg Urinetown
MAD Theatre of Tampa (6/14-6/30)
The Rocky Horror Show in Tampa/St. Petersburg The Rocky Horror Show
Jobsite Theater (7/10-8/04)
The Chinese Lady in Tampa/St. Petersburg The Chinese Lady
American Stage Theatre Company (1/31-2/25)
Sunday in the Park with George in Tampa/St. Petersburg Sunday in the Park with George
Carrollwood Cultural Center (3/15-3/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You