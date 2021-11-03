Judy Lisi to Retire as CEO of the Straz Center

Judy Lisi has announced that she is retiring from her role as CEO of the Straz Center in Tampa, Florida, Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lisi first came to The Center in 1992 as the executive director, and her hope was to ultimately produce Grand Opera for this community. Her Opera Tampa successes include Madama Butterfly, Carmen, La Bohème, Tosca, Hansel and Gretel, La Traviata, The Marriage of Figaro, the world premiere of Sacco & Vanzetti, An Evening of Verdi & Puccini, Die Fledermaus, Basically Bernstein, Rigoletto, Cavalleria Rusticana/Pagliacci, Otello, Turandot and many more.

Before coming to Tampa, Lisi was general director of the New Haven Opera Company, where she produced more than 20 fully-staged operas with the New Haven Symphony Orchestra. Lisi is very grateful to The Center's Board of Directors for their support in producing opera in Tampa and to her dedicated and talented staff.

Read the original story on Tampa Bay Times and learn more about Lisi at https://www.strazcenter.org/OperaTampa/About-Opera-Tampa/Directors-and-Staff.