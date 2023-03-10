Hillsborough Community College Theatre Department and LAB Theater Project Presents ZOMBIE BEACH: The Musical

Hillsborough Community College (HCC) Theatre Department, in collaboration with the LAB Theater Project, will present the premiere of Zombie Beach: The Musical on select dates March 30 through April 8 at the Mainstage Theatre at the HCC Ybor City Campus. This new musical is based on playwright John Cecil's book, "Zombie Beach," with original music and lyrics by musician Laura-Rebel-Angel.

In the 1960s, in an unknown beach town of Southern California, a group of teenagers spent a summer they would remember for the rest of their lives. When first conceived in 2012, this mashup musical brings together the 60s beach movies, zombies and punk rock to narrate a story about the love of the living and the hunger of the dead, along with the laughs, tears and lessons learned in a forgotten time on Zombie Beach.

Performances will run March 30-April 1 and April 6-8 at 7:30 p.m. On Saturdays, April 1 and 8, there will be an additional performance at 2 p.m.

General admission tickets are $20. Admission is free for HCC students, faculty and staff with valid ID. The box office opens an hour prior to the performance. Advanced tickets can be purchased at hccfl.edu/theatre.

The Mainstage Theatre is located in the Performing Arts Building on the Ybor City Campus at 1411 E. 11th Ave., Tampa, FL, 33605.