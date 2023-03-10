Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hillsborough Community College Theatre Department and LAB Theater Project Presents ZOMBIE BEACH: The Musical

Performances will run March 30-April 1 and April 6-8 at 7:30 p.m.

Mar. 10, 2023  

Hillsborough Community College Theatre Department and LAB Theater Project Presents ZOMBIE BEACH: The Musical

Hillsborough Community College (HCC) Theatre Department, in collaboration with the LAB Theater Project, will present the premiere of Zombie Beach: The Musical on select dates March 30 through April 8 at the Mainstage Theatre at the HCC Ybor City Campus. This new musical is based on playwright John Cecil's book, "Zombie Beach," with original music and lyrics by musician Laura-Rebel-Angel.

In the 1960s, in an unknown beach town of Southern California, a group of teenagers spent a summer they would remember for the rest of their lives. When first conceived in 2012, this mashup musical brings together the 60s beach movies, zombies and punk rock to narrate a story about the love of the living and the hunger of the dead, along with the laughs, tears and lessons learned in a forgotten time on Zombie Beach.

Performances will run March 30-April 1 and April 6-8 at 7:30 p.m. On Saturdays, April 1 and 8, there will be an additional performance at 2 p.m.

General admission tickets are $20. Admission is free for HCC students, faculty and staff with valid ID. The box office opens an hour prior to the performance. Advanced tickets can be purchased at hccfl.edu/theatre.

The Mainstage Theatre is located in the Performing Arts Building on the Ybor City Campus at 1411 E. 11th Ave., Tampa, FL, 33605.




KEN LUDWIGS BASKERVILLE Comes to FreeFall This Spring Photo
KEN LUDWIG'S BASKERVILLE Comes to FreeFall This Spring
Get your deerstalker cap on — the play's afoot! Comedic genius Ken Ludwig (Lend me a Tenor) transforms Arthur Conan Doyle's classic The Hound of the Baskervilles into a murderously funny adventure.
Interview: Alexia Acebo of WICKED at Straz Center Photo
Interview: Alexia Acebo of WICKED at Straz Center
On stage now through March 26 is the Broadway sensation Wicked. Broadway World spoke with a Tampa native and company member, Alexia Acebo about the magical story and how she found her place in it.
Previews: 9 TO 5 at Eight OClock Theatre Photo
Previews: 9 TO 5 at Eight O'Clock Theatre
Violet, Doralee, and Judy hatch a plan to get revenge on the horrible, lying, misogynistic man in charge. The ladies live out every woman's dream of eliminating their CEO and making the office environment better for women.
The Hat Theater Collective Announces Its Cast For THE BALLAD OF OLD MANATEE Photo
The Hat Theater Collective Announces Its Cast For THE BALLAD OF OLD MANATEE
The Hat Theater Collective has announced the cast and creative team of the World Premiere of The Ballad of Old Manatee, co-created by Founder and Producing Artistic Director, Danae DeShazer, and Derek Brookens.

More Hot Stories For You


Hillsborough Community College Theatre Department and LAB Theater Project Presents ZOMBIE BEACH: The MusicalHillsborough Community College Theatre Department and LAB Theater Project Presents ZOMBIE BEACH: The Musical
March 10, 2023

Hillsborough Community College (HCC) Theatre Department, in collaboration with the LAB Theater Project, will present the premiere of Zombie Beach: The Musical on select dates March 30 through April 8 at the Mainstage Theatre at the HCC Ybor City Campus.
KEN LUDWIG'S BASKERVILLE Comes to FreeFall This SpringKEN LUDWIG'S BASKERVILLE Comes to FreeFall This Spring
March 10, 2023

Get your deerstalker cap on — the play's afoot! Comedic genius Ken Ludwig (Lend me a Tenor) transforms Arthur Conan Doyle's classic The Hound of the Baskervilles into a murderously funny adventure.
Ruth Eckerd Hall Announces Name Of New Concert Venue At Coachman Park In Downtown ClearwaterRuth Eckerd Hall Announces Name Of New Concert Venue At Coachman Park In Downtown Clearwater
March 8, 2023

Susan M. Crockett, Ruth Eckerd Hall President & CEO announced the new concert venue to be operated by Ruth Eckerd Hall, at Coachman Park in Downtown Clearwater in partnership with the City of Clearwater, has been named The Sound.
The Hat Theater Collective Announces Its Cast For THE BALLAD OF OLD MANATEEThe Hat Theater Collective Announces Its Cast For THE BALLAD OF OLD MANATEE
March 3, 2023

The Hat Theater Collective has announced the cast and creative team of the World Premiere of The Ballad of Old Manatee, co-created by Founder and Producing Artistic Director, Danae DeShazer, and Derek Brookens.
The Off-Central Players Present NATIVE GARDENSThe Off-Central Players Present NATIVE GARDENS
February 23, 2023

After what amounts to 'taking five' from their hit This Is Our Youth, The Off-Central Players are busy tending to their next production Karen Zacarias' Native Gardens, opening March 16, 2023.
share