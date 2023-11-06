Hillsborough Community College Dance Department to Present Fall Dance Concert at HCC Mainstage Theatre

Hillsborough Community College Dance Department is proud to announce its annual Fall Dance Concert, taking place from November 16 to 18 at the HCC Mainstage Theatre

This year's Fall Dance Concert features a lineup of breathtaking performances choreographed by both faculty and guest choreographers, making it a truly collaborative and diverse experience. The choreographed works to be presented include creations by Christina Acosta, Julie Harlan, Sea Lee, Monica Molina, Richard Allan Ploch, Sarah Walston, and Jessica Willamson.

The ensemble of talented dancers set to grace the stage includes Kaylee Aguirre, Tara Barekat, Honey Castaneda, Yanuel Cortes, Breanna Covais, Emma Ebert, Corina Gallego, Julia Green, Antonio Hernandez, Skylar McMahon, Dioscar Montesino, Dayleen Sanquintin, Lauren Urra, and Trinity Worrell.

Featured Dances include:

1. Until We Meet Again - Choreographed by Monica Molina, is dedicated to Edgar Molina Sanchez. Special thanks to Nicolay Espitia and Antonio Hernandez for their support."

2. Waking the Tiger - Chreographed by Sea Lea, "Waking the Tiger" takes the audience on a dynamic journey through a segment of the Korean folk tale "Sugunggga." In this gripping narrative, the mispronunciation of the Rabbit's name by the Turtle unintentionally awakens a wild Tiger, triggering a sequence of events that reverberate throughout the story.

The choreography for this piece serves as a visual representation of the Tiger's powerful descent from the mountains, marked by an unparalleled presence, strength, and limitless energy. The dancers are challenged to embody and communicate this raw strength throughout the entire piece. The music, composed by Leenalchi, served as a wellspring of inspiration for this work, deconstructing and reassembling elements of traditional Korean music, resonating deeply with the choreographer's aim to similarly transform and reimagine movement.

3. The Great Disconnect - Choreographed by Jessica Williamson, "The Great Disconnect" invites the audience to explore the paradox of the twenty-first century. Despite being more interconnected than ever, society is increasingly isolated and lonely. This thought-provoking piece raises questions about the nature of our interconnectedness, highlighting how modern trends connect us in all the wrong, insignificant, and vacuous ways.

The Hillsborough Community College Dance Department's Fall Dance Concert promises to be an unforgettable event filled with artistic innovation. Whether you are a dance enthusiast or simply seeking an engaging cultural experience, this event is not to be missed. Secure your tickets today at hccfl.edu/dance and be a part of this exceptional showcase of talent and creativity. Join us from November 16 to 18 at 7:30 pm in the HCC Mainstage Theatre for an inspiring evening of dance and artistry. For ticket information, Click Here