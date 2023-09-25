HCC Theatre Department To Presents MAKE EM LAUGH By Jason Odell Williams

Make Em Laugh by Jason Odell Willams, directed by Suzy Devore, performed by the HCC Theatre Department

Ah, the classic story of the budding writer who finds themselves trapped in an alternate sitcom multiverse.

Tale as old as time. What do you get when you mix an homage to Noises Off, Pleasantville, and classic episodes of Friends, Seinfeld, Will & Grace and The Golden Girls? You get MAKE 'EM LAUGH! by Emmy nominee Jason Odell Williams.

This fresh comedy explores what it means to find one's passion, (all while figuring out how to escape being stuck inside the TV). Time to brush up on your late night sitcoms, people.

November 1st - 4th, Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30p, Saturday at 3p- Ages 14 to adult. Tickets $23 advance and $25 at the door. Tickets at: Click Hereorg