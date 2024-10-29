GOOSEBUMPS THE MUSICAL: PHANTOM OF THE AUDITORIUM is Coming to the Mahaffey Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready for thrills and chills this Halloween as the Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater brings Goosebumps the Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium to the stage on October 30! As part of the Class Acts Youth Educational Program, this performance offers students an immersive 75-minute journey into R.L. Stine's classic spooky tale.

Set in a school where students are producing a play called The Phantom, the story follows Brooke, played by Aubrey Indorf, and prankster Zeke, portrayed by Tellis Michael Gamble Jr., as they uncover supernatural secrets that shake the school to its core. The production features a talented cast, including Vanessa Poole as Tina, Newton Arcilla as Brian, Coral Furtado as Ms. Walker, and Garrett Harkins as Emile, each contributing to the show's balance of suspense and humor.

Performance Details:

Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Time: 11:15 AM

Location: Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater

Through a lively mix of music, intrigue, and comedy, Goosebumps the Musical captures the imagination while promoting literacy, creativity, and teamwork. Students in grades 4-12 are invited to enjoy an unforgettable theatrical experience that aligns with classroom learning objectives, making it an ideal educational outing.

Tickets are available through the Class Acts Program. Schools and groups are encouraged to call (727) 304-5275 or visit mahaffeyclassacts.org for reservations.

About the Class Acts Youth Educational Program

The Class Acts Youth Educational Program is dedicated to enhancing arts education through professionally produced, curriculum-focused performances that inspire lifelong connections to the arts.

