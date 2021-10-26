FreeFall Announces November Programming Featuring Cabaret, Movie Screenings and More!

freeFall's most ambitious season ever will offer special events for the month of November including an all-new cabaret starring Alison Burns and Lulu Picart and a screening of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan hosted by Matthew McGee.

On November 4, 2021 at 7pm, freeFall will present So Far, So Good starring Alison Burns and Lulu Picart. This all-new cabaret is part of freeFall's Tandem Series cultivated and musically directed by freeFall Resident Musical Director Michael Raabe. Alison and Lulu (co-hosts of the smash hit podcast 10k Dollar Day) bring their signature blend of live comedy, harmony, and laughter to freeFall in their return to their black box space. Tickets are $35. So Far, So Good is included in a freeFall 2021/2022 Season Subscription.

freeFall's Movies with Matthew series starts on November 12, 2021 at 7pm with a screening of the sci-fi classic Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. freeFall favorite and pop culture aficionado, Matthew McGee will go boldly where no film fan has gone before with a deep dive into one of Star Trek's best films. The screening features a pre-show discussion about the film as well as trivia and special guests. Other films in the series include Sister Act (February 18), Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (May 13) and The Neverending Story (August 19). Tickets are $15. The Movies with Matthew film series is included in a freeFall 2021/2022 Season Subscription.

Other freeFall experiences include Yoga with a Twist on November 20, 2021 at 10am. This relaxing yoga class is set to the music of Broadway and beyond and is taught by Hillary Van Dyke of Blerd World Prana. Audiences can also get a behind the scenes look at the making of freeFall's original holiday show The Night Before by attending How Do You Learn All Those Lines? hosted by renowned theatre expert and educator Jim Rayfield on November 17, 2021 at 2pm. Tickets for both events are $15. Yoga with a Twist and How Do You Learn All Those Lines? are both included in a freeFall 2021/2022 Season Subscription.

freeFall's current production of Dames at Sea runs through November 21, 2021. Tickets are going fast. Prices for Dames at Sea range from $45 to $55. freeFall has eliminated all ticketing fees for their new season.

freeFall is committed to a safe experience for staff, patrons and cast members. freeFall Theatre is a fully vaccinated company and they are following strict health guidelines as outlined by CDC and in agreement with Actor's Equity Association. Visit their website regularly for Covid safety protocols as they are subject to change.

freeFall Theatre is located at 6099 Central Avenue in St. Petersburg. Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at freefalltheatre.com or by calling 727-498-5205. All matinees at freeFall are at 2pm and all evening performances are at 7pm.