FreeFall Announces 2022/2023 Season

Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale for freeFall's 2022/2023 season. Two world premieres, the return of a holiday favorite, A Sherlock Holmes adventure, A Neil Simon romantic comedy and an exciting co-production with our friends at Ebony Rep in Los Angeles makes up just some of the exciting programming Tampa Bay audiences can experience for as low as $29 a month. In addition to the theatre's season of shows, they will have the return of gameNight, freeFall Sings, movie screenings, concerts, cabarets and more.

Rose and Walsh

by Neil Simon

July 29 through August 28, 2022

At a beautiful beach house on the tip of Long Island, Rose, a celebrated but near penniless author, receives nightly visits from Walsh, the love of her life and a famous writer himself. Now Walsh must go away forever, but not before securing Rose's financial future with an extraordinary proposal that promises to change everything. Rose and Walsh is a warm, witty and joyful story of the enduring romance between two formidable literary figures.

Rose and Walsh stars Broadway veterans Stephanie Dunnam and Patrick Ryan Sullivan in the title roles based on Lillian Hellman and Dashiell Hammett. This underrated romantic comedy from Neil Simon is directed by freeFall Artistic Director Eric Davis.

All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

the world premiere of a new play by Tony Award winner Rupert Holmes

October 5 through October 23, 2022

Supreme Court Justice "RBG" welcomes a friend of the family to her cozy chambers to convey, over the course of ninety fascinating and often funny minutes, a sense of her life and its many trials: losing her mother the day before she graduated as valedictorian of her Brooklyn high school ... being one of only nine young women studying law at Harvard while also raising a daughter and helping her husband battle cancer ... fighting for women's rights in the nineteen-seventies before condescending all-male courts ... and taking courageous stands for human rights as a voice of reason amid a splintering and increasingly politicized Supreme Court. An evening with a great and compassionate icon of straight-thinking American justice emerges ... an RBG who is not only "notorious" but victorious as she takes a stand for ordinary people facing the many challenges of a changing world. Bring your scrunchies, your hankies, your humor and your heart to this entertaining and uplifting event!

The Night Before

by Matthew McGee | original music and arrangements by Michael Raabe

November 25 through December 24, 2022

freeFall's hit holiday show returns with an updated romp for 2022. There's no place like home for the holidays. It's snowing in sunny Florida when a group of friends and a surly house cat named Stephen Sondheim gather around the piano for a night of fun, music and games. Alternately hilarious and heartwarming, The Night Before is delightfully reminiscent of classic holiday TV specials, yet refreshingly modern in its depiction of one fabulous night with the family you choose.

Blues in the Night

conceived and originally directed by Sheldon Epps

original vocal arrangements and musical direction by Chapman Roberts

orchestrations and additional vocal arrangements by Sy Johnson

directed by Wren T. Brown

in partnership with Ebony Rep

January 27 through February 26, 2023

The soul of the blues wails out full and strong in Blues in the Night, a scorching, Tony-nominated musical. Set in 1948 in a Chicago hotel that has seen better days, the interwoven stories of Blues in the Night evoke the struggle and humor of life, love and the dogged determination to do more than just survive. The drama reveals itself through glorious songs by Bessie Smith, Duke Ellington, Johnny Mercer, Alberta Hunter, Harold Arlen, Jimmy Cox, Ida Cox and more.

Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery

by Ken Ludwig

March 24 through April 23, 2023

Get your deerstalker cap on - the play's afoot! Comedic genius Ken Ludwig transforms Arthur Conan Doyle's classic The Hound of the Baskervilles into a murderously funny adventure. Sherlock Holmes is on the case. The male heirs of the Baskerville line are being dispatched one by one. To find their ingenious killer, Holmes and Watson must brave the desolate moors before a family curse dooms its newest heir. Join the fun and see how far from elementary the truth can be.

OZ

music and lyrics by Michael Raabe

book by Eric Davis

June 2 through July 9, 2023

Preempted from our 19/20 season, this much-anticipated world-premiere musical by freeFall's artistic director and music director finally takes its turn as we close our 22/23 season. This original musical explores the genius of L. Frank Baum and his complicated relationship with his most famous creation, the Land of Oz. This is the story of a dreamer at the dawn of a new age who reinvented the fairy tale in a distinctly American way, painting an idealized and magical vision of a world where witches might be good, and what you're seeking is already inside you.

freeFall's Tandem Series

Our Tandem Series keeps it fresh with an eclectic variety of experiences, and it's all included in your subscription. Our 2022/2023 Tandem Series includes performances by J. Elijah Cho in his award-winning solo play Mr. Yunioshi, Hamilton's Deejay Young in Home for the Holidays and an exciting appearance by drag legend Varla Jean Merman in Ready to Blow. Other cabarets and special events include appearances by Larry Alexander, Patrick Ryan Sullivan, Douglas Hall, Michael Foley, Sara DelBeato, Heather Krueger, Calvin Jones, Belinda Womack, Ericka Womack and many more. All of freeFall's musical offerings are cultivated and programmed by freeFall's resident musical director Michael Raabe. freeFall's popular gameNight series and Movies with Matthew will also be returning for the 2022/2023 season.

The new subscriptions are the best way to experience freeFall...

One monthly price of $29 gains admission to all of our ticketed events from mainstage shows to Tandem Series cabarets to a multitude of fun community events and limited engagements.

Return to mainstage shows multiple times with same-day rush privileges. (See website for full details.)

With at least 3 unique events per month, there's plenty to choose from to get the most out of your subscription.

We also offer a flexPass punchard subscription for those seeking a flexible way to use 6 admissions however they choose.

freeFall Theatre is located at 6099 Central Avenue in St. Petersburg. Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at freefalltheatre.com or by calling 727-498-5205. All matinees at freeFall are at 2pm and all evening performances are at 7pm. Tickets $45 - $55 ($25 for youth under 18 and for all seats to previews) or included with your $29/month subscription.