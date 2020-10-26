Florida Rep's CLUE: The Stay-at-Home Version Is On Sale Now

The Halloween comedy is available On-Demand Oct. 29 to Nov. 1st as a fundraiser for the theatre.

Florida Repertory Theatre presents a virtual reading production of "Clue" to benefit the theatre while COVID-related restrictions prevent indoor in-person gatherings.

The virtual reading stars Florida Rep's longtime ensemble actors and recent guest artists, and the comic whodunit arrives just in time for the Halloween weekend. Virtual tickets are on sale now for just $19 at FloridaRep.org.



Digital ticket buyers can purchase now and have a four-day window to watch the production On-Demand from the comfort of their homes. Streaming begins Oct. 29th at 7 PM and the production is available through 11:59 PM on Nov. 1st.



"This online event is perfect for anyone who loves Florida Rep," said Florida Rep Artistic Director, Greg Longenhagen, "not only does your ticket purchase help to sustain the theatre and its staff through these uncertain times, but the cast is a who's who of our longtime ensemble members and frequent guest artists. The play is a love-letter to theatre, and even though we can't gather, we can still celebrate live theatre and the dedicated artists who make a living creating it. If you love Florida Rep, you'll love seeing these actors having so much fun with this hilarious cult-classic."



Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, "Clue" is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth the butler, Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. "Clue" is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out... WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!



The production stars ensemble actors Viki Boyle, David Breitbarth, Chris Clavelli, Kate Hampton, V Craig Heidenreich, Sara Morsey, Jason Parrish, and Graham Smith, plus recent guest artists David Darrow, Brian Hatch, Betsy Helmer, Hannah McKechnie and Joey Herrera.



Artistic Director, Greg Longenhagen directs the production and also makes a cameo. Longenhagen leads an expert creative team including ensemble member & stage manager, Janine Wochna, sound designer, Joey Herrera, and graphic/projections designer, Joel Zishuk. Production assistance was provided by Tim Billman and Aaron Martin.



"Clue" is generously sponsored by Naomi Bloom - who also makes a cameo appearance.



"Clue: Stay-At-Home Version" is based on the Paramount Pictures motion picture, which was based on the Hasbro board game Clue. It was adapted for the stage by Sandy Rustin, based upon the works by Jonathan Lynn, Hunter Foster, Eric Price, David Abbinanti.



Florida Rep's virtual reading production is presented as a fundraiser for the theatre, and virtual tickets are available now at www.FloridaRep.org for just $19. Florida Repertory Theatre recently postponed its 2020-2021 professional season of Live Theatre, but virtual offerings continue through the end of the year while audiences can't yet gather. Visit the theatre online for a full listing of virtual programming.

