Florida Orchestra Announces Updated Fall 2020 Season

Plus, for the first time, you can choose to watch select concerts for free via live video stream.

The Florida Orchestra has announced its revised fall 2020 season.

Maintaining health and safety as their top priority, the Orchestra is determined to bring audiences the comfort, joy and hope of live music when they need it most.

LIMITED SEATS: TFO will accommodate season ticketholders first. Any remaining tickets will go on sale Oct. 12. Sign up for the email club for notifications about when tickets go on sale.

SMALL GATHERINGS FOR NOW: Music Director Michael Francis has revised repertoire and divided TFO's fulltime musicians for smaller, shorter concerts with no intermission. Concert dates and times have shifted.

LIVE STREAMING CONCERTS: For the first time, you can choose to watch select concerts for free via live video stream. Details coming soon.

MORE CONCERTS, MORE OPTIONS: Introducing Soundwaves, an expansion of our premier Tampa Bay Times Masterworks series that explores music from a wide range of composers.

WHAT WILL MY CONCERT EXPERIENCE BE LIKE? Click here to learn more about what the Orchestra is doing to maximize your safety.

Find out more about all of the upcoming programming at https://floridaorchestra.org/20-21-phase-1/.

