Florida Concert Promoter Charges $1000 For Tickets to Those Who Are Unvaccinated

A concert promoter in Florida is currently charging almost 50 times more for a ticket for and upcoming show for those who are unvaccinated, The Hill reports.

Punk bands Teenage Bottlerocket, MakeWar and Rutterkin will be performing at the VFW Post 39 venue in St. Petersburg on June 26. Tickets are just $18 for those who are vaccinated, but those who are unvaccinated will be charged $999.99 per ticket.

"To be eligible for the discount, you will need to bring a government issued photo ID and your physical COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card," reads a statement on the ticket website. "You will need to have had your second shot of Pfizer or Moderna, or your single shot of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on or before 6/12/2021. If you do not care about the discount, tickets are available for a flat rate of $999.99."

Paul Williams of Leadfoot Promotions came up with the idea. He said he believed it would be a good incentive for people in the community to get the vaccine.

"We're just trying to do a show safely. And they should go out and get vaccinated to protect themselves and their families and their community," Williams said.

So far, no unvaccinated person has paid $999.99 to enter the show.

Read more on The Hill.

Learn more about the concert and purchase tickets here.