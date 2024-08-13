Feature: TheatreFor Has Grand Opening and Debut of ACADEMIA NUTS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TheatreFor, a new non-equity professional theatre in Clearwater, is set to open at 1863 N Highland Ave with a grand celebration. The highly anticipated event on August 22 will feature the debut performance of "Academia Nuts," a comedy written by the acclaimed playwright Gregg Kreutz. This marks a significant milestone for the local arts scene, promising an evening filled with laughter, creativity, and community spirit.

Co-founded by Mike Cote, Susan Dearden, Stephen Bell, Graham Jones, and Dee O'Brien, TheatreFor aims to be more than just a venue; it aspires to be a cultural hub where the community can gather to experience the magic of live theatre. The founders have meticulously designed the space to offer an intimate yet versatile setting, perfect for a wide range of performances. The theatre in the Sunset Square Shopping Center is easily accessible and designed to welcome everyone.

The debut play, "Academia Nuts," is a comedy that promises to leave audiences in stitches. The story revolves around Professor Peter Smedforson, who lives in a quiet New England college town in the former home of poet E.R. Lennox. His tranquil life is turned upside down when his house is invaded by eccentric characters: Tammi, a free spirit from Atlantic City; Judith, a determined Lennox scholar; and Stewart, Judith's unscrupulous ex-husband. The discovery of a lost manuscript and its surprising secret lead to a hilarious climax, showcasing Kreutz's talent for witty dialogue and engaging storytelling.

"We, the board, have been working to put this dream together for several years, trying to find the right location, a place with good 'theater vibes', and in January of this year, we found it. Unfortunately, it took much more than expected to meet the demands of the city, but with perseverance and lots of help and hard work, we're here. This opening is the culmination of all that work and will be a tribute to everyone involved throughout this process," Cote explains.

TheatreFor is committed to engaging with the local community. The founders are planning a series of workshops, educational programs, and community events to ensure that TheatreFor becomes a cornerstone of cultural life in Clearwater. They are passionate about combining exceptional scripts with local talent, including actors, directors, and production designers.

"Community is very important to all of us at TheatreFor. We are anxious to put our name to good use – TheatreFor...Life, TheatreFor...Everyone, and so much more. We plan to develop programs to share our love of the theatrical arts with new generations of students, as well as offering 'something for everyone'; you know, kids of all ages love to play dress up. We also want to offer a venue for playwrights to showcase their work. Again, TheatreFor...Everyone," says Cote.

With its grand opening, TheatreFor is poised to become a beloved institution in Clearwater. The debut of "Academia Nuts" is just the beginning of what promises to be a rich and diverse lineup of performances. The founders are already planning future productions catering to a wide range of tastes and interests, ensuring that there is something for everyone at TheatreFor.

TheatreFor invites everyone to join the grand opening celebration and experience the debut of "Academia Nuts." Tickets are available on the theatre's website, and early booking is recommended to avoid disappointment, as seating is limited for each performance. This is an event not to be missed, offering a unique opportunity to be part of the beginning of a new chapter for a new Tampa Bay theatre company.

TheatreFor's "Academia Nuts" production is on stage from August 22 – September 8. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit theatrefor.com.

