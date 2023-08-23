Feature: 4 Th Annual Performing Arts College & Career Fair at Straz Center

On Sunday, August 24, the 4th annual Performing Arts College & Career Fair is back in Straz' Morsani Hall lobby. This rare performing-arts-college-specific fair is perfect for anyone who has ever dreamed of pursuing a degree or a career in this field. Mark your calendars for this three-hour extravaganza, where aspiring dancers, musicians, and thespians gather for a dynamic event that could shape their artistic futures.

Hosted by Patel Conservatory, this free event is a haven for young talents seeking guidance and direction in dance, music, and theater. Representatives from nationwide educational institutions engage with eager students, sharing invaluable insights and answering questions.

The complimentary fair is open from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. to all passionate about the performing arts – students, guardians, and guests alike. However, free registration is required to participate.

Alice Santana, Straz Center vice president of education and community engagement, explained that they founded the performing-arts-specific fair pre-pandemic because of a void in the Florida market.

"We provide access to college programs in one place to make students aware of all the performing arts offerings that are out there."

Before the fair's commencement, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., workshops will provide a unique chance to delve into various related performing arts topics. A workshop pass is available for a nominal fee of $15.

"Workshops we've offered in the past are Audition Prep and panel discussions with the different college representatives. Workshops get discipline-specific, so we'll have panel discussions for theatre, instrumental music students, vocal music students, and dance workshops like ballet or musical theatre dance being led by the programs at these universities, etc. Students get to feel what it is like to audition at these different schools."

The spotlight is ready to shine on the next generation of performing artists, and the fair's impressive lineup of participating institutions only amplifies the excitement. While the list is still being finalized, the roll call of past participants reads like a who's who of performing arts education: Boston Conservatory at Berklee, Butler University, Flagler College, Florida College, Florida Southern College, Florida State University, Manhattan School of Music, New York Conservatory for the Dramatic Arts, Rider University, Saint Leo University, St. Petersburg College, Stetson University, University of Central Florida, University of South Florida, University of Tampa, University of Alabama, University of Miami, and Valdosta State University.

"We encourage our juniors and seniors to attend, but in the past, we've had middle school performing arts magnets attend because their teachers think it's important for them. We'll have different representatives here providing resources and able to talk in real time about what makes their different performing arts programs unique. It's also a great opportunity to see the different spaces at the Straz and get to know our team. We're really just looking to encourage students to continue their growth in a performing arts field."

Whether you're a dancer ready to take the stage, a musician eager to hit the high notes, or a thespian with dreams of treading the boards, the 4th annual Performing Arts College & Career Fair is your ticket to unlocking a world of possibilities. Join Straz in this celebration of creativity, passion, and artistic excellence.

All Performing Arts College & Career Fair attendees (including guardians and guests) must register to attend by visiting: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2260175®id=101&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fpatelconservatory.asapconnected.com%2F%23CourseID%3D289110?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. A $15 workshop pass may be purchased here: https://patelconservatory.asapconnected.com/#CourseID=289115