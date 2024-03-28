Director Bob Devin Jones And The Studio@620 Present Shakespeare's HAMLET

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Studio@620 will present Shakespeare's timeless masterpiece, "Hamlet," under the direction of Bob Devin Jones. This marks Jones's final directorial endeavor as Artistic Director of The Studio, culminating his distinguished twenty-year tenure at the helm of this sseminal arts institution.

"Hamlet," a profound exploration of life's complexities, betrayal, and the pursuit of justice amidst existential turmoil, remains as poignant today as it did over four centuries ago.

In reflecting on his decision to stage "Hamlet" for the third time as his farewell production, Devin Jones shared, "Third time is a charm. I find the play artistically, the most daunting thing I ever do so I thought I would ascend the mountain one more time. I find that I learn not only about the play and the polemics of the play but I learn about myself, so I wanted to give myself that challenge."

Featuring a stellar cast of local talents including John H. Bambery as Hamlet; David Warner as King Claudius; Tiffany Faykus as Queen Gertrude; Dylan Barlowe as Laertes; Chad Jacobs as Horatio; Aenea Little as Ophelia; Anthony Gervais as Rosencrantz; and Lance Felton as Guildenstern.

Performance Schedule:

- Preview Performance: April 25, 2024, at 7:00 PM (All Seats $35)

- Regular Performances: April 26 - May 5, 2024, Thurs./Fri./Sat. at 7:00 PM, Sun. at 3:00 PM

- Ticket Prices: General Admission $50, Studio Member Admission $45

Tickets for "Hamlet" can be purchased online.

About The Studio@620:

Established in 2004, Studio@620 stands as a beacon of the arts community in downtown St. Petersburg, Florida. As a non-profit organization, it has fostered a vibrant cultural ecosystem where artists, audiences, and volunteers converge to celebrate creativity and social engagement. With a rich history of hosting signature events and nurturing emerging talents, The Studio@620 continues to be a cornerstone of artistic innovation and expression.