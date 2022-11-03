Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cult Classic Comedy TRUE WEST Presented By Plant City Entertainment

Presented by Plant City Entertainment in the historic downtown district for a limited 2-weekend run in November.

Register for Tampa/St. Petersburg News

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 03, 2022  

Cult Classic Comedy TRUE WEST Presented By Plant City Entertainment

Do not miss fan-favorite cult comedy classic TRUE WEST presented by Plant City Entertainment in the historic downtown district for a limited 2-weekend run in November. Sam Shepard's Pulitzer-Prize finalist is a meaty emotional dark comedy with universal appeal for mature audiences only and the most popular of his 44 plays, 10 of which received OBIE awards, the most given to any playwright.

Sam Shepard says, "I don't tell true stories, I tell stories that are true". But audiences will be amazed to discover that many dramatic events that unfold in this dynamic rollercoaster of dysfunction actually did occur in his own life. This production is rated R.

Two adult brothers, sons of a desert-dwelling alcoholic father, still trying to find their way. Austin the responsible Hollywood screenwriter against Lee the derelict thieving drifter. Opposites attack when long forgotten Lee suddenly appears and invades Austin's movie deal, even trying to sell a story of his own; one Lee says is true, about the True West.

Year after year, Plant City Entertainment excites audiences and wins awards for excellence pulling from their talented pool of both professional and non-professional actors, directors, and crew since 1980. Assisted by Joshua Mange, co-directors April Golombek and Keith Graham have put one full year of preparation into this special presentation of unique and unforgettable theatre in homage to the late Sam Shepard who passed in 2017.

The veteran cast have a local following and will not disappoint: Vince Evangelista as Austin, Keith Graham as Lee, Bob Whitmore as Saul, and Judy Heck Lowry as Mom.

Plant City Entertainment will present TRUE WEST the two weekends before Thanksgiving; on Friday, November 11 and 18; Saturday, November 12 and 19; and Sunday, November 13 and 20. The Friday and Saturday shows are at 8 p.m., and the Sunday shows are at 2 p.m. Tickets are $23 for general admission, $18 for seniors and students, $16 for members and $17.50 on opening night.

Coyotes, Crickets, and Chaos - Saddle up for dysfunction and destruction in Sam Shepard's comic tragedy from American dream to nightmare.

Plant City Entertainment is located at 101 N. Thomas St. in Plant City. For more information and to get tickets, please visit www.plantcityentertainment.com.




Previews: THE ABBEY OF THE HOLY LONESOME at Lab Theater Project Photo
Previews: THE ABBEY OF THE HOLY LONESOME at Lab Theater Project
You don't want to miss The Abbey of the Holy Lonesome closing weekend at Lab Theater Project on November 4-6. Directed by Katie Calahan, she describes it as a story straight off the pages of a Grimm's Fairy Tale set in the Ozarks.
Boca Stage Presents THE THIN PLACE This Month Photo
Boca Stage Presents THE THIN PLACE This Month
Boca Stage opens the 2022/2023 season with a mesmerizing new play, The Thin Place by Obie Award winner Lucas Hnath. Heaven and Earth, the Celtic saying goes, are only three feet apart, but in “thin places” that distance is even shorter. Boca Stage has assembled an extraordinary cast of accomplished actors to bring this haunting tale to life. 
Review: SIX! THE MUSICAL SPARKLES AND DAZZLES at Straz Center For The Performing Arts Photo
Review: SIX! THE MUSICAL SPARKLES AND DAZZLES at Straz Center For The Performing Arts
On Tuesday evening a packed house at Carol Morsani Hall at Tampa, Florida's Straz Center for the Performing Arts sat waiting in anticipation for the Broadway Season Opener SIX to begin. I myself have stayed relatively neutral to the show, and going in blind only hearing one or two songs, I was eagerly awaiting the performance. As the curtain speech began anticipation grew stronger, and it was announced,' the show would begin in just under SIX minutes.' With book, music, and lyrics by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, SIX is a modern retelling of the lives of the six wives of Henry VIII. The show is performed in a pop concert style, with each performer singing about her time with Henry and battling it out to see who suffered more, and can become the lead singer of the group. Therefore not making the plot overly complicated, SIX is a high-energy spectacle that is a good time from start to finish.
Photos: Celebrate The Holidays With THE NIGHT BEFORE At FreeFall Theatre Photo
Photos: Celebrate The Holidays With THE NIGHT BEFORE At FreeFall Theatre
There’s always something to do at freeFall! This holiday season features a remount of last year’s smash hit holiday musical from the minds of Matthew McGee and Michael Raabe. The Night Before plays freeFall November 25 through December 24. See photos from the production.

More Hot Stories For You


Cult Classic Comedy TRUE WEST Presented By Plant City EntertainmentCult Classic Comedy TRUE WEST Presented By Plant City Entertainment
November 3, 2022

Do not miss fan-favorite cult comedy classic TRUE WEST presented by Plant City Entertainment in the historic downtown district for a limited 2-weekend run in November. Sam Shepard's Pulitzer-Prize finalist is a meaty emotional dark comedy with universal appeal for mature audiences only and the most popular of his 44 plays, 10 of which received OBIE awards, the most given to any playwright.
Boca Stage Presents THE THIN PLACE This MonthBoca Stage Presents THE THIN PLACE This Month
November 3, 2022

Boca Stage opens the 2022/2023 season with a mesmerizing new play, The Thin Place by Obie Award winner Lucas Hnath. Heaven and Earth, the Celtic saying goes, are only three feet apart, but in “thin places” that distance is even shorter. Boca Stage has assembled an extraordinary cast of accomplished actors to bring this haunting tale to life. 
Photos: Celebrate The Holidays With THE NIGHT BEFORE At FreeFall TheatrePhotos: Celebrate The Holidays With THE NIGHT BEFORE At FreeFall Theatre
November 1, 2022

There’s always something to do at freeFall! This holiday season features a remount of last year’s smash hit holiday musical from the minds of Matthew McGee and Michael Raabe. The Night Before plays freeFall November 25 through December 24. See photos from the production.
Final Weekend for THE ABBEY OF THE HOLY LONESOME by Andra Laine Hunter at LAB Theater ProjectFinal Weekend for THE ABBEY OF THE HOLY LONESOME by Andra Laine Hunter at LAB Theater Project
November 1, 2022

LAB Theater Project is pleased to present the world premiere of The Abbey of the Holy Lonesome, by Andra Laine Hunter.  The play is a spooky but lyrical tale of longing and repression, enchantment and treachery, told with a poetic sensibility and a finely crafted sense of its isolated, back-woods location.
THE LIGHTNING THIEF Will Close October 23 at Stageworks TheatreTHE LIGHTNING THIEF Will Close October 23 at Stageworks Theatre
October 19, 2022

After a triumphant five book series, a couple of movie adaptations, and an upcoming Disney+ series, everyone's favorite Half-Blood has now been turned into a musical. 'The Lightning Thief; The Percy Jackson Musical' is based on the first book in the Percy Jackson series with the same title. ThinkTank Theatre's production of this groundbreaking musical is currently running at Stageworks Theatre and must close this Sunday, October 23rd.