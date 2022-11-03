Cult Classic Comedy TRUE WEST Presented By Plant City Entertainment

Do not miss fan-favorite cult comedy classic TRUE WEST presented by Plant City Entertainment in the historic downtown district for a limited 2-weekend run in November. Sam Shepard's Pulitzer-Prize finalist is a meaty emotional dark comedy with universal appeal for mature audiences only and the most popular of his 44 plays, 10 of which received OBIE awards, the most given to any playwright.

Sam Shepard says, "I don't tell true stories, I tell stories that are true". But audiences will be amazed to discover that many dramatic events that unfold in this dynamic rollercoaster of dysfunction actually did occur in his own life. This production is rated R.

Two adult brothers, sons of a desert-dwelling alcoholic father, still trying to find their way. Austin the responsible Hollywood screenwriter against Lee the derelict thieving drifter. Opposites attack when long forgotten Lee suddenly appears and invades Austin's movie deal, even trying to sell a story of his own; one Lee says is true, about the True West.

Year after year, Plant City Entertainment excites audiences and wins awards for excellence pulling from their talented pool of both professional and non-professional actors, directors, and crew since 1980. Assisted by Joshua Mange, co-directors April Golombek and Keith Graham have put one full year of preparation into this special presentation of unique and unforgettable theatre in homage to the late Sam Shepard who passed in 2017.

The veteran cast have a local following and will not disappoint: Vince Evangelista as Austin, Keith Graham as Lee, Bob Whitmore as Saul, and Judy Heck Lowry as Mom.

Plant City Entertainment will present TRUE WEST the two weekends before Thanksgiving; on Friday, November 11 and 18; Saturday, November 12 and 19; and Sunday, November 13 and 20. The Friday and Saturday shows are at 8 p.m., and the Sunday shows are at 2 p.m. Tickets are $23 for general admission, $18 for seniors and students, $16 for members and $17.50 on opening night.

Coyotes, Crickets, and Chaos - Saddle up for dysfunction and destruction in Sam Shepard's comic tragedy from American dream to nightmare.

Plant City Entertainment is located at 101 N. Thomas St. in Plant City. For more information and to get tickets, please visit www.plantcityentertainment.com.