Carbonell Awards Announces Two New Board Members And Two New Judges

Jeff Kiltie, president of the Carbonell Awards, South Florida's most highly coveted recognition of theatrical and performance excellence, today announced the nonprofit organization has added two new members to the board of directors and two new judges for the 2021-2022 theater season.

"All four of these talented and experienced individuals will bring to us their unique skills, insights and cultural diversity as we continue to consolidate and expand the 45-year-old Carbonell Awards," says Kiltie.

Gino R. Campodónico, senior director of communications & storytelling at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. A skilled communicator with more than 15 years of experience in public relations, encompassing a variety of industries including culture, performing arts, entertainment, and hospitality, he currently manages the Arsht Center's brand reputation, digital content creation and media relations surrounding 300+ performances and events each season. Campodónico was a board member of the Public Relations Society of America's Miami chapter (PRSA), and recent recognitions include a PRSA "Chapter Achiever Award," an "Emerging Leader Award" nomination from Florida International University, and being named a "Miami LGBT Champion" by Time Out Miami. He will serve on the board's PR Committee.

Karen Poindexter, a longtime Carbonell panelist and judge, has been a producer in Regional, Broadway and London theaters including the Tony-nominated musical The News, Prince of Central Park, Love Thy Neighbor, and the anniversary production of Hair at the Old Vic Theatre in London. She has worked with numerous stars including Burt Reynolds, Farrah Fawcett, Charles Nelson Reilly, Kirstie Alley, Sarah Jessica Parker, Bebe Neuwirth, and more; and has produced new musicals/plays for Helen Hayes, NY HBO Studio, NYC Fringe Festival, etc. Poindexter will serve on the board's Fundraising Committee.

Jerry Abella (Wilton Manors) has been active in theater his entire life, from his early years through college in the Philippines, to his later years working in Washington, D.C. and South Florida. He has been an actor, director, playwright, and arts journalist, and has served as a volunteer at both the Broward Center for the Performing Arts and Island City Stage in Wilton Manors.

Alice M. Billman (North Miami) is an experienced producer, director, and choreographer. Among her successful efforts are Arts for Healing, where she curated speakers and performances related to the healing arts; Heroes Unite, a nonprofit organization using the martial arts in teaching and performances targeted for underserved communities in Miami; and a July 4th event at the University of Miami where she auditioned, rehearsed and trained more than 500 volunteers. Billman also launched MMT (Mobile Micro Theatre) by converting a 65-passenger school bus into a 30-seat black box theater; co-produced Sweet & Sour Salsa, an award-winning cultural documentary; and served as crew chief for Disney Entertainment for the Joe Robbie Stadium Superbowl XXIII field show in 1989. She has also performed on stages around the world, including La Mam (Tokyo), Le Salle D'etoile (Monaco), Madison Square Garden (New York), and locally at The Colony, The Filmore, The Adrian Arsht Center, The Amaturo, and The Olympia.

With the addition of Jerry Abella and Alice Billman, there are now 10 Carbonell judges each in both Miami-Dade and Palm Beach Counties, and 11 in Broward County.