CLOSE ENCOUNTERS OF A SHAKESPEAREAN KIND to Open at TheatreFor
The production will combine the political intrigue of Richard III with the comic misadventures of the Rude Mechanicals from A Midsummer Night’s Dream.
TheatreFor will present Close Encounters of a Shakespearean Kind from October 2–18 in Clearwater.
The production brings together the intrigue of Richard III and the theatrical misadventures of the Rude Mechanicals from A Midsummer Night’s Dream, exploring both the darkness and humor of William Shakespeare’s work.
In the first act, audiences will enter the dangerous political world of Richard III, where ambition, manipulation, revenge and the pursuit of power propel one of Shakespeare’s most notorious characters toward the throne. As alliances shift and enemies fall, Richard stops at almost nothing to achieve his goals.
The second act takes a comic turn, drawing inspiration from A Midsummer Night’s Dream and its Rude Mechanicals. The group of working tradespeople enters a theatrical competition in the hope of performing at Duke Theseus’ wedding and winning pensions for life.
Led by carpenter Peter Quince, the amateur actors attempt to perform A Tedious Brief Scene of Young Pyramus and His Love, Thisbe. What they intend as a tragic love story becomes something else entirely as Bottom the weaver, Flute the bellows-mender, Snout the tinker, Starveling the tailor, Snug the joiner and Quince discover the challenges of staging a play.
Combining heightened language, romance, political intrigue, physical comedy and theatrical chaos, Close Encounters of a Shakespearean Kind is designed to offer longtime Shakespeare audiences a new encounter with familiar characters while providing an accessible introduction for those less familiar with his work.
Close Encounters of a Shakespearean Kind will run October 2–18 at TheatreFor in Clearwater.
About TheatreFor
TheatreFor is a Clearwater-based theater dedicated to creating live performance experiences and providing opportunities for artists, playwrights, actors, directors and audiences throughout the Tampa Bay community.
Through fully staged productions, new works, educational opportunities and special programming, TheatreFor seeks to make live theater accessible, adventurous and community-centered.
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