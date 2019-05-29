Broadway Theatre Project Announces Michael Cerveris and More as Additional Faculty For Summer Intensive

Now entering its 28th year, Broadway Theatre Project (BTP), a program described by Playbill as "The world's most prestigious musical theatre arts education program for high school and college students" announces additional award-winning, highly-accomplished visiting faculty for the 2019 summer intensive.

Brenda Baxton -Brenda starred as Velma Kelly opposite Usher in Broadway's hit musical Chicago. Prior to that, she was featured on Broadway in the musical revue Smokey Joe's Cafe, that earned her a 1995 Tony Award nomination, the NAACP Theater Award, the city of Chicago's Jefferson Award and a Grammy Award for Best Cast Album. Other Broadway credits include Jelly's Last Jam, Cats, Legs Diamond and the original production of Dreamgirls. She received the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Living the Dream Award given by New York Gov. George Pataki and the Josephine Baker Award from the National Council of Negro Women for her work as founder of Leading Ladies Just for Teens, seminars geared to empowering teenage girls.

Michael Cerveris - Michael is an American actor, singer, and guitarist. He has performed in many stage musicals and plays, including several Stephen Sondheim musicals: Assassins, Sweeney Todd, Road Show, and Passion. In 2004, Cerveris won the Tony Award as Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Assassins as John Wilkes Booth. In 2015, he won his second Tony Award as Best Actor in a Musical for Fun Home as Bruce Bechdel.

He was called, by Playbill.com, "arguably the most versatile leading man on Broadway",playing roles from "Shakespeare's Romeo to The Who's Tommy, from the German transsexual rock diva Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch to the homicidal title character of Sondheim's Sweeney Todd."

Annie Morrison -Annie is an award-winning actress and singer who has starred on Broadway in Merrily We Roll Along and Lovemusik, London's West End Peg, Off Broadway Goblin Market and Forbidden Broadway. As a singer she can be heard on more than a dozen albums. As a playwright she has created Linda Lovely Goes to Broadway, Discourse of a Maid and Trevor's Fire. Morrison has also directed musicals such as Secret Garden, Smoke on the Mountain and Hair.

Greg Uliasz- Greg is a creative and talent agent in the New York office of McDonald/Selznick Associates, focusing primarily on theatre projects. Prior to MSA, Greg worked as a Stage Director and Casting Director. Most notably, he cast the Drama Desk Nominated Best Musical THE LIGHTNING THIEF, worked on the Audelco Award winning SWEETEE, and served on the NY Board of CSA. He believes in the power of mentorship, and credits legendary Director/Choreographer Patricia Birch, prolific NYC Casting Director Stuart Howard, and Marymount Manhattan College, for shaping his career.





