This fall, everyone's favorite pig will be in the spotlight as Broadway Palm Children's Theatre presents Charlotte's Web playing October 16*, 18*, 20, 24*, 25*, 26, 29* and November 1*, 3, 5*, 7*, 9, 12* and 15*, 2019. Bring the entire family for a barnyard of fun and a cast full of friendly farm animals!

Charlotte's Web tells the loveable story about a young pig named Wilbur, who is saved by a crafty spider Charlotte and a little girl named Fern. Though small in size, Charlotte's big heart helps Wilbur understand and accept his place in the world. This musical version is full of great songs, dancing and a barnyard full of lively farm animals.

Broadway Palm Children's Theatre presents full-scale productions that are great for all ages. All performances begin with a buffet at 10:30 a.m. and show time at 11:30 a.m., except where indicated* - lunch is at Noon and the show is at 1 p.m. The chef's special buffet includes children's favorites like pizza, chicken fingers, french fries, pasta and more.

Join Charlotte and Wilbur at Broadway Palm for Charlotte's Web playing selected matinees now through November 15, 2019. Ticket prices for the buffet and the show are only $19 for all ages. Group rates are available for parties of 20 or more. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, by visiting www.BroadwayPalm.com, or by stopping by the box office at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.





