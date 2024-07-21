Best Of The Bay 2024 Party Tickets Are On Sale Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



For the 35th consecutive year, Creative Loafing will celebrate the Tampa Bay area's best during the annual Best of the Bay where locals can nominate and vote on their favorite Tampa Bay area people, places, businesses, events, and more.



Locals can party with the best, sample the best, and celebrate the best at the Best of the Bay Awards Party 2024 on Wednesday, September 25, from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. at the Seminole Hard Rock Event Center (5223 Orient Rd. in Tampa). Tickets are on sale, Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at botbtampabay.com. Stay tuned for additional information on sampling, entertainment, and more. The Best of the Bay Party is a cocktail-style event featuring food and drink sampling, entertainment, photo opportunities, and more. VIP Admission, General Admission Plus, and General Admission tickets are on sale now at botbtampabay.com with a savings of up to $20 with Early Bird Pricing.



Nominations were gathered during the open nomination period in June where more than 150,000 nominations were submitted. During nominations, any nominee could be written in, and the top 10 nominees will move onto the final voting phase.



Voting will take place from August 1-31 with voting limited to one vote per person per day. Categories are broken up into: Arts, Beauty & Wellness, Drink, Entertainment, Food, Goods, People, Places, and Services. Please keep in mind, Best of the Bay is all about local people and places in the Tampa Bay area. Once voting has closed and the top three finalists in each category determined, Creative Loafing will contact them by end of the day on Friday, Sept. 13, with an exclusive discount code to join Creative Loafing at Best of the Bay Party on Sept. 25th at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Event Center.



Winners will be announced in the annual Best of the Bay Issue, which will be released at the annual Best of the Bay Party on September 25. This event is open to the public.



To vote from August 1st through August 31st, visit vote.cltampa.com



For more information on Best of the Bay 2024, including complete party information and a list of dates to save, visit botbtampabay.com



About Creative Loafing

Creative Loafing is an award-winning alternative publication committed to providing Tampa Bay with an independent perspective, up-to-the-minute local news, and a comprehensive listing of local happenings. Creative Loafing offers readers' unique events and CL Deals, a locally focused platform featuring dining and event experiences at half-off their regular price. For more information about Creative Loafing, visit cltampa.com and cldeals.com

Comments