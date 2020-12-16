BWW Review: LIZ CALLAWAY PERFORMS VIRTUAL HOLIDAY CONCERT IN YOUR HOME from The Straz Center

From the Bedford Playhouse stage in New York, back curtains bathed in red and green light, and beautifully decorated with poinsettias and a Christmas tree, one of Broadway's most celebrated songstresses welcomed in the holiday season. Liz Callaway performed a delightful mixture of classic carols and beloved songs from film and the Broadway stage.

What made this even more special is during the pandemic, the Straz Center is conveniently showing Liz's holiday concert virtually. We don't have to go anywhere to enjoy the incredible vocals of the Tony nominee and Emmy winner.

Along with pianist Joseph Thalken and guitarist Peter Calo, Liz showcased some of my favorite holiday classics, including "We Need A Little Christmas." She brought back childhood memories with her rendition of The Charlie Brown Christmas Special song and gave a definitive slowed-down version of "Cockeyed Optimist" from South Pacific.

Peter joined her on guitar for that one and several others, including "Hard Candy Christmas" from The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.

She took time between songs to share true stories about the holidays and her career, discussing her favorite performance in the animated feature Anastasia and performing the Academy-Award-nominated song "Journey to the Past." With Peter on guitar, Liz gave us a sneak preview of her upcoming holiday album, Comfort and Joy - An Acoustic Christmas.

It was nice to sit back, enjoy a cup of cocoa, and listen to Liz, Joseph, and Peter, enjoying a relaxing, welcomed break from the chaotic holiday season.