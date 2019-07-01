BWW Previews: THE LIGHTNING THIEF COMES to the Straz Center For The Performing Arts

Photo by Jeremy Daniel

Coming to Straz Center on July 9-14 is The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, a musical adaption of the New York Times best-selling novel written by Rick Riordan Hall. Whether you've read the book, seen the movie or simply enjoy Greek mythology, the musical will delight all ages.

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical tells the story of young Percy Jackson. Before his mother can admit that he is the son of Poseidon, she is taken away. Percy is left discovering powers he can't control. Monsters are chasing him and he must find Zeus' lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods.

Three main performers are steady throughout the performance, while the other cast members play all the many characters Percy meets during his adventure.

Jalynn Steele plays Percy's mother Sally, as well as a demigod, the Oracle, the Ferryman to the Underworld, and the Mother of Monsters, and miscellaneous other characters in this energetic, action-packed performance. She said that it was fun to play multiple characters in different costumes and wigs, and giving them each distinct qualities.

Jalynn said the Ferryman to the Underworld was her favorite character to perform and she loved her song called "DOA."

"It's sort of like a disco fun kind of number. I get to wear this awesome dress and a huge wig. It's a lot of fun."

Jalynn explained a little about the premise of the musical. "Percy struggles with his identity a little bit at Camp Halfblood. He reluctantly takes the quest, but the real reason he wants to go is to find his mother."

Percy and his protector Grover and Athena's daughter, Annabeth go on the journey to find the lightning thief.

"Along this adventure, they find a great friendship and discover their unique qualities and strengths in all of their - so-called faults - that they have," said Jalynn. "We have stage combating and the lighting is insane. It's a great spectacle and a heart-warming story. I think everyone should come see it."

Jalynn said the show message is about friendship and family, finding strengths in your faults.

"During these days, anything that is different or not considered normal is put down, but in this show, we celebrate those qualities that makes you different, that people may see as faults. Everyone should come see this show. It's a story for kids, parents and grandparents. It's a unique and beautiful message."

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is at the Straz Center's Morsani Hall July 9-14. Performances are Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Regularly priced tickets are $25-$68 and may be purchased by calling 813.229.7827, in person at the Straz Center Ticket Office or online at www.strazcenter.org.





