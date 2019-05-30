BWW Previews: HOSTED BY ERIC PETERSEN, THE BROADWAY STAR OF THE FUTURE AWARDS SHOWCASE IS at Straz Center For The Performing Arts

From September through May of this year, many high school productions in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Manatee Counties were reviewed by a team of theater professionals, college faculty and industry experts who provided feedback to students and instructors.

The Broadway Star of the Future Awards Showcase is Tampa Bay area's regional awards program affiliated with the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA) or the Jimmy Awards, named in honor of James M. Nederlander, renowned Broadway theater owner, and producer. The most outstanding nominees get acknowledged at the Broadway Star of the Future Awards Showcase on June 2.

This year's awards showcase will be hosted by Eric Petersen, a veteran of the stage and television. Petersen most recently starred in the hit Broadway musicals School of Rock and Escape to Margaritaville, featuring the music of Jimmy Buffett.

For this year's showcase on June 2, 43 high schools and 700 high school performers are nominated. Awards will be given in the following categories: Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Play, Outstanding Actor in a Musical, Outstanding Actor in a Play, Outstanding Actress in a Musical, Outstanding Actress in a Play, Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical, Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Play, Outstanding Director for a Musical, Outstanding Director for a Play, Outstanding Musical Director, Outstanding Choreographer, Outstanding Dancer, Outstanding Orchestra, Outstanding Technical Achievement and additional special acknowledgement awards. Winners in the Best Actor and Actress category are performing in the Broadway Star of the Future Award Showcase at the Straz Center this Sunday in Ferguson Hall.

At the close of Sunday's ceremony, one young man and a young woman will win the opportunity of a lifetime. From selected Outstanding Actor and Actress winners, a Best Actor and Actress winner will be announced to represent the Straz Center in the 2019 National High School Musical Theatre Awards, known as The Jimmy Awards®, in an all-expense paid trip to New York City.

Presented by The Broadway League Foundation, The Jimmys recognize outstanding vocal, dance, and acting performance and offer the Broadway Star winners and the other nominees to work with professional directors, coaches, producers, meet with agents and casting directors and be considered for several recognitions, including a college scholarship during 9 days of training, workshops, rehearsals and master classes with Broadway professionals.

"Theater inspires students to reach further and explore new ideas and concepts. Participating in the performing arts not only provides you with an arts education, but it allows students to discover themselves and others in a deeper more meaningful way. We've been participating in the Jimmy Awards since 2007 and have hosted for the past 3 years," said Audrey Siegler, Patel Conservatory Theater Managing Director. "The teamwork and commitment involved in producing a production is a life-altering experience. That's why we keep coming back; willing to put in the long hours and do the work."

Broadway Star of the Future Awards will be held Sunday, June 2, at 2 p.m. Regularly priced tickets are $25 and may be purchased by calling 813.229.STAR (7827) or 800.955.1045 outside Tampa Bay, in person at the Straz Center Ticket Office or online at www.strazcenter.org.





