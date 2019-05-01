BWW Previews: GLOBAL STORYTELLING SHOWCASED ON MAY 3 at The Straz Center For The Performing Arts Riverwalk

As a way to honor the diversity in Tampa Bay, The Straz Center created The Straz Arts Legacy REMIX Project, where writers, actors, musicians, singers, and dancers join together to perform for at a free monthly event. On May 3, The Straz Arts Legacy REMIX Project will celebrate global storytelling.

Sponsored by Publix and Tampa Downtown Partnership, the special event includes The Korean Association of West Florida, The Kuumba Dancers and Drummers, Tampa City Ballet, Shreyas Arts, and The Fred Johnson Jazz Ensemble.

Sohee Wilson, member of The Korean Association of West Florida and The Florida Korean Culture Dance Group, will be performing two types of dance with her troupe - a sword dance and elegant woman dance. She hopes that the audience will want to know more about the beautiful dances of Korea.

"The Sword Dance is, in history, where the warriors are ready to go to war and the King throws a party in the courtyard and the dancers come out with the swords and dance for the victory," Sohee explained.

The Elegant Woman pairs a musician and dancer together.

Sohee hopes through dance, the audience will gain interest in her culture more than K-Pop, the electronic, hip hop, pop, rock, and R&B music originating in South Korea.

"I like to show people our culture, tell people we exist even if we are a small group in the Tampa Bay area," she said. "I want people to think more about our culture and the art forms like our pictures and drawings. I want people to know that there are many different art forms in Korea - not only K-Pop.

"I'm happy when I'm on the stage. Whenever you finish and people love it, you know the hard work and practice all paid off."

The Straz Arts Legacy REMIX Project - Asian Cultural celebration is May 3 at 630-930pm, Straz Riverwalk. Learn more at https://www.strazcenter.org/Events/Straz/Shows/Other-Straz-Center-Events/Arts-Legacy-REMIX/Global-Storytellers.





