BWW Previews: Free Community Event, Straz LIVE! in the Park this Sunday at Curtis Hixon Park

Mix the talent from Patel Conservatory's local arts program chorale and musical theatre students' group Ovation, Opera Tampa's upcoming shows of "Carmen" and "Aida," and guest performers from the Broadway of Mean Girls, Alladin, Jersey Boys, and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, with food trucks, chalk artists, a table-decorating contest, and pets and you have the makings for a fantastic Sunday afternoon.

Now celebrating its 7th year, Straz LIVE! in the Park is a community family and pet-friendly, free event to kick off the new season on Sunday, November 3. Coolers, blankets, and lawn chairs are encouraged at this special annual event in Curtis Hixon Park. The activities begin at 2 p.m., and the concert is from 4-6 p.m.

A tent will be set up to accept canned good and non-perishable food item donations for Metropolitan Ministries.

A wheelchair-accessible area is available to the side of the stage for wheelchair parking and companion seats.

The last event was rained out; however, 2017 saw over 4,000 attendees.

"We want to let the community enjoy what we do here without a ticket, without a commitment, without any strings, just to see the full breadth of both performance opportunities for learning from the Conservatory side through the professional productions that we both put on, from Opera Tampa through touring Broadway," said Summer Bohnenkamp, Straz Center Vice President of Marketing and Programming.

She had the opportunity to see the Broadway productions appearing Sunday and noted that Alladin's "You've Never Had a Friend Like Me" performed by the Genie was a phenomenal production.

"The characters are just so charismatic; you just can't help but smile and have a great time," said Summer.

Jersey Boys offers the audience an extended set of familiar numbers, and the young woman who portrays Donna Summer is a hometown girl, a graduate of Blake High School. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical's finale number is something the community will be talking about for a long time.

"We're closing out with Donna Summer's 'Last Dance,' leaving everyone feeling disco happy to head home on a Sunday evening."

Parking is available in the William F. Poe Parking garage. For more information, visit https://strazcenter.org/Events/Straz/Shows/Other-Straz-Center-Events/Straz-Live!-in-the-Park-(1)





