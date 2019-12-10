BWW Previews: A DICKENS COURTYARD CHRISTMAS BRINGS HOLIDAY MAGIC to Oxford Exchange

On Thursday, December 19, for one night only, a beloved Christmas classic will call Oxford Exchange home. Performed in the thrust setting around the Oxford Exchange atrium fountain, A Dickens Courtyard Christmas is director Matthew Belopavlovich's second collaboration with the venue. He will bring the holiday tale to life using the venue's gorgeous backdrop as inspiration.

Musically directed by Sarah Tellier, A Dickens Courtyard Christmas features the talents of local actors seen onstage throughout Tampa Bay, Lynne Locher, Summer Kiesel, Sarah S. Berland, Jaden Waz, a junior a Steinbrenner High School, and Fiona Walsh Calton, a senior at Blake High School.

"We are presenting theatrical pieces in unconventional theater spaces that reflect the intended environment of each story. Our inaugural production used Oxford Exchange's staircase to represent the ascent or descent of power, balconies, and solitary locales in Shakespeare's texts," said Matthew. "This production features a Charles Dickens classic in a town square atmosphere with the starry sky in view through the glass atrium roof. I saw Scrooge walking down city streets and flying through the sky with spirits as I envisioned this piece in the Oxford Exchange atrium."

Combining an abridged version of the A Christmas Carol novella by Charles Dickens with traditional carols, A Dickens Courtyard Christmas features an original song and some original scripted material.

"A fictional globe-trotting troupe called the Courtyard Players arrives in Tampa and selects a story at random out of a hat. They perform each story with various props and costume pieces from their steamer trunk. Audience members are invited to participate in the story and the production ends with a joyful sing-along."

Matthew said that his favorite part of the innovative performance is the interactivity and collaboration with the audience. Two of the Courtyard Players will select an audience member to play Tiny Tim.

"The production is family-friendly.* We certainly want audience members to leave feeling the holiday spirit. In addition, we hope the audience expands their expectation of what theatre can be and where theatrical works can be presented," said Matthew. "The show provides a celebratory message of joy for the holidays and reminds everyone to remain charitable and thankful throughout the coming New Year."

A Dickens Christmas Carol is December 19 at 7 pm at the Oxford Exchange Atrium, 420 W. Kennedy Blvd. Tickets are $15. Doors open at 6:45 pm, with a Holiday Piano Preshow at 7:00 pm, and Curtain at 7:15 pm. Holiday beverages and snacks will be available for purchase. To purchase tickets visit https://oxfordexchange.ticketspice.com/a-dickens-courtyard-christmas-december-19-700-pm

*The performance features character voices and a spirit puppet that may be frightening for some children under seven.





