BWW NEWS: The 2022 TAMPA INTERNATIONAL FRINGE FESTIVAL Application Deadline Has Been Extended Until MONDAY, APRIL 25

Due to many requests, applications to perform in the 2022 Tampa Fringe Festival have been extended to 5pm on Monday, April 25th, 2022!

This is also the day of the Lottery Drawing. The Tampa International Fringe Festival will take place again July 28 - Aug 7, 2022 in Ybor City.



Right now, they are gathering artists to join in creating the experience this year. The Tampa Fringe is a lottery driven, non-curated festival - so if you know any kind of performing artist, send them their way to apply. Fringe is an excellent low risk way to get something new and experimental, or tried and true onto the stage here in Tampa. They especially welcome the new, the edgy, the original, the modern, the clever - they welcome the artists of TODAY.



To sign up, please click here: https://tampafringe.org/for-artists/



The deadline to apply has been extended to 5pm on April 25th. The Lottery Drawing will take place that VERY SAME night, at approximately 7pm. They will stream it from their Facebook page, and if you would like to join in person, they will be hosted by 81 Bay Brewery in South Tampa. Come relax and have a beverage with them, then they will do the lottery, and a lot of the folk will stick around for Bingo Night!