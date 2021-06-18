on May 31, Ronald Spoto and Jillian Cossetta won Best Actor and Best Actress at the Broadway Star of the Future Award Showcase at the Straz Center.

Recent high school graduates, 19-year-old Ronald Spoto from Harrison School for the Arts in Lakeland and 18-year-old Jillian Cossetta from Gulf Coast High School in Naples, will represent the Straz Center at the 2021 Jimmy Awards online due to the pandemic.

Selected from 24 productions from 18 high schools in 6 different counties with over 600 participants onstage and behind the scenes, on May 31, the pair won Best Actor and Best Actress at the Broadway Star of the Future Award Showcase at the Straz Center. This win enabled Ronald and Jillian to compete in the 12th annual Jimmy Awards ceremony against 70 other performers from high schools in 35 regions around the country.

Ronald won for his high school performance as Jimmy Ray in Bright Star and Jillian for her role as Elle in Legally Blonde. His future dream role would be Robert in the Bridges of Madison County, and hers would the lead in Anastacia.

Both Ronald and Jillian are pursuing a BFA in Musical Theatre this fall: Ronald at Penn State and Jillian at the University of Central Florida.

In the past, the two local winners would be heading to New York, but this year, Ronald and Jillian will participate in all activities online from the safety of the Straz Center. The actors will virtually work with professional directors, coaches, producers, agents, and casting directors.

The pair will be performing new material that they and their castmates will only get and rehearse the week before the ceremony.

"The Straz Center has gone above and beyond for this whole process, allowing us to use their facilities. We will be doing all of the online classes, including guest speakers and master classes at the Straz Center," said Ronald. "I couldn't have imagined four years ago that I would be in this position now, and I am extremely honored."

Ronald, Jillian, and their many castmates will be considered for several recognitions, including 20 awards and coveted college scholarships. Of course, there's also that considerable opportunity that culminates with two talented students being presented with Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor award.

Jillian said that she is most looking forward to meeting new people at July's theatre intensive. "I'm looking forward to gaining new insight into the industry and the arts. I'm excited to talk to new people and learn new things from different perspectives and professionals."

Ronald added, "I think the Jimmy Awards offer a great representation of what is the future generation of Broadway, and I'm very excited to be part of that."

The pair said if they hear their names called at the end of Thursday's presentation, the first thing they both would do after catching their breath and drying their tears would be to thank their parents and all those that helped them along the way.

"First, I'd be sobbing like I was this last time. I would thank my parents because they're behind the scenes helping me with everything. They're there to hug me, be there for me if I'm falling, and raise my confidence if I need it. I'd also thank my brother and my grandparents, my boyfriend, my friends, who are always there to support me. I also thank my dance, acting, and singing mentor, and I'd thank my theatre teacher because she is the reason I am here. She got Broadway Stars to review our musical. I'd tell anyone who is dreaming of going into the arts, go for it and don't let anyone hold you back," said Jillian.

Ronald had a related response.

"In a similar sense, I would be a mess. I already know the feeling when they called my name at Tampa at the Straz. I can't imagine that feeling magnified to that level. I'd be incredibly honored and incredibly grateful. My first thought would be to thank my parents. Both my parents are wonderful. My mom, I always say, is my biggest fan. She's my best friend. To everyone who has helped me further my love along the way - whether through teaching, mentorship, peer support - I'd have to give a broad thank you because there have been so many people. It really does takes a village. Finally, I have to give a shout-out to my friend group named Stars and Plaids. They have ingrained in me that I have to say their names if I win. I have to give out a special shout-out to them at the end.

One thing I love about is this process is Jillian and I would have never met otherwise. I'm really excited to be going through this process with Jillian. We're going to best friends for two weeks--"

"Two weeks?" Jillian interrupted. "We're going to be friends for life."

"Yes," Ronald agreed and corrected himself. "Friends for life."

Fans can watch the ceremony on The Jimmy Awards Facebook and YouTube pages on July 15. More details, including links to the live events, will be posted to JimmyAwards.com before the event.