BAT OUT OF HELL Comes to Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tampa

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa has announced a partnership with Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment to bring all the excitement of Broadway theater to the new Hard Rock Event Center.

The first production, slated for an April 21 - 26 run, will be Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell - The Musical which includes the legendary anthems of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf and iconic hits from the best-selling "Bat Out of Hell" albums, including the songs "You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth," "Bat Out Of Hell," "I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)" and "Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad," as well as two previously unreleased songs, "What Part of My Body Hurts the Most" and "Not Allowed to Love."

Shows are scheduled for April 21 - 23 at 7:30 p.m., April 24 and April 25 at 8 p.m., and April 26 at 7 p.m. There will also be matinees on April 25 at 2 p.m. and April 26 at 1 p.m.

Tickets (ranging from $63 - $133) go on sale January 30 at 10 a.m. American Express cardholders can purchase tickets starting January 28. All seating is reserved. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com. Doors open one hour prior to show time.

Bat Out of Hell - The Musical wowed critics and public alike when it played limited seasons at Manchester Opera House, London Coliseum and London's Dominion Theatre from 2017 - 2019. The musical also ran successfully in Canada, Germany and at New York's City Center last summer. Bat Out of Hell - The Musical won the Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical at the Evening Standard Awards and was nominated for eight WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical.

The show has book, music and lyrics by Jim Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, choreography adapted by Xena Gusthart, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, set and costume design by Jon Bausor, original costume designs by Meentje Nielsen, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestration by Steve Sidwell and casting by Anne Vosser. The tour of Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical is produced by David Sonenberg, Michael Cohl and Tony Smith, with executive producer Julian Stoneman.

"Music is center stage to the Hard Rock brand and we are honored to collaborate with Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment Group to bring Broadway to Tampa," said Chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming Jim Allen. "Each selected production pays tribute to music and legends, and we can't wait to see these stellar casts light up the new Hard Rock Event Center stage."

"As we continue to announce new engagements, Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment looks forward to bringing fan-favorite shows to Hard Rock's impressive performance venues in 2020 and beyond," said Robert Nederlander Jr., Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment President and CEO. "We are proud to partner with such a global entertainment brand, Hard Rock International, and at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa."

Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical is only one of the top-tier musical performances coming to the Hard Rock Event Center, as the new venue continues to add a variety of diverse acts to the calendar in 2020.





