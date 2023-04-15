American Stage to Present INDECENT, HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, and More in 2023/24 Season

American Stage has just announced its 46th season, and both long-time subscribers and St. Pete theatre newbies might be surprised to see the lineup.

The St. Pete theatre company's 2023/2024 lineup is full of contemporary shows, and one classic - Disney's Beauty and the Beast musical - that audiences will enjoy in Demens Landing Park.

"The season makes me feel a lot of joy when I look at how and what we are producing," said American Stage Producing Artistic Director Helen R. Murray. "It's only new if you haven't seen it before - just like a movie or a restaurant you haven't tried yet. Remember that at one time Hamlet was a new play."

American Stage is focusing on powerful stories for the overall theme of the season.

The five mainstage productions will strive to bring something new to audiences. These shows are of the "now", and will give a broad range of people a voice on the stage. From the gender queer world of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, to the human rights injustices of The Chinese Lady, - this collection of art will show the diversity of the human spirit.



"This year we really wanted to lean into the essence of what and who American Stage is. We have built a brand of powerful stories, boldly told. It's the tagline for the theatre and the guiding light going forward," said Avery Anderson, Director of Marketing.



This season is Helen R. Murray's first full season of her choosing at the theatre since she began in 2022. She'll open the season by directing Indecent, a play famous for it's portrayal of the show God's of Vengeance, which featured the first lesbian kiss on Broadway.



Following her, Patrick A. Jackson will direct acts of faith and also make his directorial debut at the theatre.



"I hope to bring something very special to this work, and shed light on spirituality and religion in this piece that looks at what a prophet really is," Jackson said.

The season will come to an end after a world premier of The Figs, an edgy fairytale comedy story about kindness following a motley crew of royalty, animals, and hilarious situations. The Figs by playwright Doug Robinson brought his soon-to-debut play to the Lift Every Voice New Play Festival in March, just a month prior to the season announcement.

"The audiences smiled, laughed, and were moved during the festival. An audience member pulled me aside after the second reading and told me it brought out a joy and playfulness they don't often experience in the theatre, and I can't imagine a higher compliment," said The Figs playwright Doug Robinson.

American Stage's highest grossing event, and the highest attended theatrical event in St. Pete each year, is the musical at Demens Landing. Next year, the theatre will bring it's first Disney show to life with Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

"I really wanted to do one show in our line up that was accessible to the whole family," Murray said. "I think it's important to make theatre for everyone and want to make sure kids are included in that. And while I don't know if it is a spin, it is important to me that everyone feel beautiful and that how we define beauty onstage is inclusive. Princesses, beasts, fathers and magical creatures come in all shapes and colors!"

As for additional programming? American Stage will soon unveil an entirely new arm of the company called "Beyond the Stage." There will be several programs that will bring art, life, and performance, to off site spaces in Pinellas.

"I am very excited to announce this, we will share more details in July. For now I can say we have really been asking ourselves, "what is the essence of theatre itself and how can we expand that?" Anderson said.



Another first for the theatre, American Stage is offering monthly payment options for season packages and a major deal to first timers subscribers. Subscription models will become available on May 15 here.



For just $15 a month, patrons who have never subscribed to theatre before can get a First Time First Look Membership. It gets you a ticket for all six shows of the season - including the musical in the park, as long as they book their spots within the first week of the run. Compare that to an average of $45 a ticket for each production.



It's all part of the plan to make theatre as accessible and exciting as possible.

The Shows:

Indecent by Paula Vogel

Directed by Helen R. Murray

Dates: October 4-29, 2023

"A love story worth fighting for."

Description: A play that recounts the fiery controversy that a lesbian kiss in the 1923 play, God of Vengeance sparked, Indecent is a love story at its core. A brothel owner's daughter and a sex worker discover passion on stage, and our more-than-disapproving characters are what make the rest of this play, well, indecent. A deeply moving and hopeful play inspired by the true events stands as a grounding work of Jewish culture, we hope you'll see what all the talk is about.

acts of faith by David Yee

directed by Patrick Arthur Jackson

Dates: Nov 21- Dec 17, 2023

"A story about the eternal struggle between good and evil."

Description: From the African Copperbelt to the backwoods of Canada, 'acts of faith follows a young woman named Faith who gets mistaken for a prophet. When a revered religious leader attempts to take advantage of her plight, she begins using her 'gift' to right wrongs and punish the wicked. Far from home, Faith will come up against the ultimate test of her convictions in a final confrontation between sin and sainthood, morality and godliness all held in this subversive and witty new play.

The Chinese Lady by Lloyd Suh

Directed by Greg Keng Strasser

Dates: January 31- February 25, 2024

"A story that reminds us history isn't always black and white."

Description: Her feet are bound, her freedom is non-existent, the first Chinese woman to step foot in America was treated as a sideshow act in the darkest parts of the 1800s. The Chinese Lady is anything but dark, told with winking humor and forthrightness, it follows the story of 16-year-old Afong Moy, who was immediately put on display for a paying public once she arrived in New York. A beguiling look into this wild journey and the human urge to belong.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast in the Park

Music by Alan Menken, Lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, Book by Linda Wolverton

Directed by Kenny Moten

Dates: April 3- May 5, 2024

"A story that asks us to define what beauty really is."

Description: Talking teapots and clocks, an emotionally-stunted beast, a whimsical princess - you know the story. American Stage's Park show is the Disney classic, Beauty and the Beast. Per tradition,The beast is 'really' a young prince spellbound to appear as a monster due to his shallow ways, and if he and Belle can fall in love, like really in love, he'll be free. But as most Disney fairytales go, there's a time crunch. Singalong with us in the park.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Book by John Cameron Mitchell Music and Lyrics by Stephen Trask

Directed by Kirsten Kelly

Dates: May 15- June 17, 2024

"A story of defiant self-expression."

Description: Welcome to a euphoric night on a rock 'n' roll rollercoaster with our transgender icon and protagonist Hedwig - a hedonistic genderqueer anti-heroine seemingly hellbent on destruction. This darkly humorous self-love story, powered by a live band, epic rock music and hard-hitting lyrics, explores gender identity, acceptance and the freedom to be whoever you want to be. This multi-Tony award winning show will leave you begging for more. And catch an additional week of Hedwig and the Angry Inch at the grunge alleway venue that is Jannus Live!

The Figs by Doug Robinson

Directed by Helen R. Murray

Dates: July 10- August 4, 2024

"A story about kindness and the reward it brings."

The king that rules the magical, ludicrous, kingdom of The Figs is quite actually addicted to figs, mah lord. His more publicly well-received daughter is in love with an inn-keeper in a sort of star-crossed lovers situation. A set of friends - human and swan - are on a journey thrown into existence by the royal family's insanity. All the while, our wily and multiple identity-sporting storyteller keeps us on a track that feels like the "Shrek" universe on an acid trip. But really, this is a story of kindness and what we'll sacrifice for love. Sometimes stories exist just for the sake of telling stories. World premiere!





New Season Subscription Models:

Flex Pass

The Flex Pass gives you the flexibility to see any show you want. Buy tickets in a bundle of 6, 9, or 12-packs and use them in any combination to any 2023-2024 Mainstage or Demens Landing Park productions.

Full Season Subscription- $225

See what American Stage has to offer all year long, while getting the benefits. Don't miss a moment of our six upcoming productions on both the Mainstage and at Demens Landing Park.

Season Monthly Membership- $25 a month

See what American Stage has to offer all year long, while paying monthly. Don't miss a moment of our six upcoming productions on both the Mainstage and at Demens Landing Park.

First Time- First Look- $15 Monthly Subscription

Have you been flirting with us but are afraid of commitment? This membership is for anyone who has never subscribed to American Stage before. Get seats, during the first week of a run to all six of our Mainstage and Demens Landing Park productions.

About American Stage:

American Stage Theatre has operated as a non-profit 501(c)(3) in the heart of St. Petersburg, Florida, providing live theatrical productions as a professional regional equity theatre since 1977. As Tampa Bay's longest-running, most critically acclaimed professional theatre company, its vision is to be a vital arts leader, connecting its community to world-class productions that celebrate the most powerful stories of the moment and the most defining stories from our past.

Learn more about American Stage at AmericanStage.org