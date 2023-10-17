American Stage Gala Channels Old Hollywood with New Venue, Theme

American Stage's annual Gala Under the Stars is no longer under the stars, but among them. The annual fundraising event – typically hosted outdoors in Demens Landing Park (hence “under the stars") – has a new locale, and a theme to go with it.

This February, the James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art will host Gala for Our Stars: Classic Hollywood Glamour. This year's theme is seemingly a nod to past iterations of the event and an invitation for guests to embody the stars of Old Hollywood. In the past, the Gala coincided with the opening night of American Stage's annual “Theatre in the Park” show. Despite the change in venue, patrons will still experience dinner and a show. “Guests will be treated to thrilling entertainment provided by Tymisha Harris performing as the legendary Josephine Baker,” said Cheyenne DeBarros, who oversees Donor Services for American Stage. Tymisha Harris is an internationally recognized performing artist, who has toured the world with her award-winning Josephine Baker act. Harris' credits also include prominent roles in Bring It On and Rock of Ages, and – early on in her career– choreography and backup dancing for *NSYNC.

Like Harris, attendees are encouraged to dress as their favorite Hollywood icon.

“The evening will embrace the allure of vintage Hollywood as we roll out the red carpet for a night of entertainment, dining, drinks, and endless glamor. There will be both live and silent auctions in support of artistic and educational programming,” said Pamela Arbisi, American Stage's new Director of Development. Last year, American Stage provided jobs to over 300 artists, technicians, consultants, and performers, and reached over 5,500 students through its education initiatives – accomplishments that would be impossible without the support of Tampa Bay's arts community.

The Gala is both a fundraiser and a “thank you.”

Arbisi added, “American Stage wants to honor and celebrate all of the stars of our community that help make our mission possible. Guests should expect the star treatment for this Oscar-winning night.”

Gala for Our Stars will occur at the James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art on February 23, 2024, at 6:00pm.

For sponsorship, tables, or additional information, contact Pamela Arbisi at 727-823-1600 ext. 214 or parbisi@americanstage.org.

For assistance and general information contact Cheyenne DeBarros, Donor Services Manager at 727-823-1600 ext. 207 or cdebarros@americanstage.org

TIMES & PRICES:

February 23, 2024 at 6:00 PM

Individual Tickets $300

Tables (10 Guests) $2,500

Sponsorships starting at $3,500

Click Here