American Stage Announces The Cast Of THE ODD COUPLE

American Stage will launch their 2021 - 2022 season "For the Love of Theatre" with a fresh take on "The Odd Couple," running Oct. 27 - Nov. 21, 2021. "The Odd Couple" is by Neil Simon. The show will be directed by Adam Mace, who is making his American Stage directorial debut. Mace will bring a contemporary, fresh and multicultural interpretation to this beloved American classic.

"I've wanted to direct this play for many years and I am so happy I am getting the honor of doing it now," said director Adam Mace. "For over a year and a half we have been dealing with this awful global pandemic and there really is no more important time to gather together safely and laugh than right now."

The cast is composed of both American Stage veteran actors and new faces. In the iconic roles of Oscar and Felix are Damon Dennin and Michael Burgess. Dennin is from south Florida and has appeared at regional theatres such as Walnut Street Theatre and Orlando Repertory Theatre. Burgess has performed across the country including Coastal Stage and Woolfe Street Playhouse in South Carolina.

Rounding out the cast is Xavier Harris (Speed), Nicholas Perez-Hoop (Roy), Nicole Masterson (Gwendolyn Pigeon), Vickie Daignault (Vinnie), Casey Worthington (Murry) and American Stage apprentice Massiel Evans (Cecily Pigeon).

"The Odd Couple isn't just about a messy roommate and a tidy roommate," said Mace. "It's more complex than that -- friendship itself is the odd thing. There is so much room for friendship to go wrong with all its combustible elements, yet, it is these components -- all the differences, likes and dislikes, and commonality -- that create beautiful unions that last lifetimes."

